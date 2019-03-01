REVEALED: Your first look at new childcare centre

CHILDREN will soon be playing in the classrooms at the new C&K in Ripley, with the centre opening its doors this month.

The Queensland Times was given an exclusive tour of the new childcare centre, which will officially welcome families on March 16 for its open day.

The 35 children who have already enrolled at the centre will then start school on March 18, along with the new staff members.

This includes educators, a chef and administration staff.

C&K chief executive officer Jane Bourne, C&K director Rebecca Doak and C&K general manager business development and strategy Sally Wernahm at the new childcare centre which will open in March. Cordell Richardson

Ripley C&K director Rebecca Doak said the centre features different rooms for the various age groups as well as a number of outdoor play spaces.

"The set up of the centre is brilliant. It really does flow between all the rooms," Ms Doak said.

"We have a functional kitchen which flows out on some alfresco dining so the children can either eat inside or outside.

"We have some vegetable patches also set up so we can have a focus on paddock to plate, which our chef has shown a lot of interest in doing as well.

"We also have an awesome mud kitchen outside so the kids can get nice and messy.

"We will have lots of natural spaces and there will be a strong focus on nature-based play."

C&K announced in October 2018 its plans to build the new centre in Ripley. It has 87 spots to care for babies to children up to five years old.

Ms Doak said since the announcement there had been a high level of interest from the local community.

"We had lots of interest from people who were looking for a job. We had 116 applicants for the educator positions and approximately 140 applicants for the administration role," she said.

"We already have 35 children enrolled and more families are still filling out their paperwork.

"I have spoken to the neighbours and other people in the community and they are really excited to see us open."

To find out more information about enrolling your children, log on to www.candk.asn.au/ripley childcare.