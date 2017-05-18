REVEALED: Worst places to rent in Ipswich

IPSWICH is one of the cheapest places to rent but one of the worst places to live as a renter, new interactive mapping tools have revealed.

Interactive mapping is for the first time giving residents insight into where they can and can't afford to rent.

A rental vulnerability index, commissioned by Tenants Queensland, showed the areas where residents are most prone to problems that make their rental housing unaffordable, insecure or inappropriate.

While the Rental Affordability Index reveals Ipswich is a very affordable place to rent, the Rental Vulnerability Index reveals rentals in a number of Ipswich and Scenic Rim suburbs have a very high to extreme rental vulnerability.

Two broad indicators were identified to measure vulnerability, "housing indicators" and "people indicators".

The darker the map, the more housing and social issues there are when it comes to rentals. Source: Rental Vulnerability Index (RVI)

Housing indicators include rental housing market factors such as affordability, rental stress and available affordable rentals.

They also include tenures associated with disadvantage like social housing, residential services and manufactured homes.

A category described as "people indicators" was also examined and included rental vulnerabilities such as personal or household characteristics, conditions or circumstances, disability, unemployment and low education.

Taking all the factors into account, the overall vulnerability index for the postcode of Dinmore, New Chum and Riverview was the worst in all of Ipswich.

A glance at Ipswich suburbs by postcode.

The 4303 postcode is listed at 0.951 with 1 being the high vulnerability and 0 low.

These suburbs had the most tenancy disputes, social and community housing and boarding houses in the region and the highest percentage of unemployed tenants in the region, with 21.4% of people unemployed.

The number renters in rent stress, where the cost of renting is high relative to residents' income, in Dinmore, New Chum and Riverview is 470 people, nearly one quarter of the suburbs population.

Other areas in the region most at risk also include Blackstone, Booval, Bundamba, Ebbw Vale, North Booval and Silkstone.

In those suburbs 13% of people are unemployed, more than 31% of residents are in rent stress, 15.3% of people are unemployed and there were 108 tenancy disputes in 2015.

>> Ipswich at a glance (4305 postcode)

Rental dwellings: 7,857

Median rent: $290 per week

Number of renters in rent stress: 6425 (31.2%)

Tenancy Disputes: 392 (4.9% of bonds)

Social dwellings: 1148

Residential services: 395

Who rents in Ipswich

Total tenants: 20,982

Younger tenants (15 to 24): 3937 (18.8%)

Older tenants (65 and above): 1257 (6%)

Unemployed tenants: 13%

Single parent households: 1832 (23.6%)

Low education (highest level year 10): 6865 (48.2%)

Tenants who need assistance: 1301 (6.2%)

Indigenous tenants: 1701 (8.1%)

Speak language other than English at home: 1227 (5.8%)

The mapping rental vulnerability tool reveals households in regional areas are struggling too.

Harrisville, Mutdapilly and Warrill View had the next worst rental vulnerability at 0.815, higher than Ipswich CBD which had a 0.799 score.

Check out the mapping yourself here .

Other areas in the region most at risk also include Blackstone, Booval, Bundamba, Ebbw Vale, North Booval and Silkstone where 13% of renters don't have a job. 13%

Worst place to rent in Ipswich according to the RVI:

Suburbs in 4303 - 0.951 score:

Dinmore

New Chum

Riverview

Suburbs in 4304 - 0.869 score:

Blackstone

Booval

Bundamba

Ebbw Vale

North Booval

Silkstone

Suburbs in 4307 - 0.815 score:

Harrisville

Mutdapilly

Warrill View

Suburbs in 4305 - 0.799 score: