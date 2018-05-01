Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Department confirms details of two incidents last week.
Department confirms details of two incidents last week.
News

REVEALED: What led to the Second Range Crossing shutdown

Anton Rose
by
1st May 2018 4:43 PM | Updated: 2nd May 2018 3:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MINSTER Mark Bailey's office has confirmed details of the two incidents that sparked a shut-down on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing worksite.

A spokesman for the Transport and Main Roads Minister confirmed two 28mm reinforcement bars fell on top of a bus on Saturday.

The office also confirmed a water truck driving on the western section of the project rolled last Friday.

The incidents come after the Queensland Ambulance Service provided details of another workplace incident the Friday prior to the rollover.

A QAS spokesman revealed on the Friday, May 21 at 12.10pm paramedics responded to reports of a worksite incident where a worker on the Wellcamp section of the project was pinned between two structures.

The worker was transported to St Vincent's Private Hospital after complaining of neck and back pain.

Minister of Industrial Relations Grace Grace's office confirmed the worker was injured when raising an elevated work platform to carry out sanding and patching, catching him between the bridge and the machine.

A prohibition notice was issued to the supplier of the machinery and an improvement notice was issued to the sub-contractor due to the seriousness of the incident.

Mr Bailey will today receive the results of an independent safety audit flagged after the department's first intervention into the project earlier this year.

Crossing contractor Nexus has been contacted for comment on these incidents.

Related Items

news nexus toowoomba toowoomba development toowoomba second range crossing
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'I will fight the charges': Mayor charged by CCC

    'I will fight the charges': Mayor charged by CCC

    News WATCH: Mayor Antoniolli left the Ipswich watchhouse after being charged by the CCC on Wednesday afternoon.

    • 2nd May 2018 4:00 PM
    Mum of six takes on Dallas Double Dog Dare

    Mum of six takes on Dallas Double Dog Dare

    Offbeat Can she finish it?

    • 2nd May 2018 4:00 PM
    NDIS responds to family's cry for help with autistic son

    premium_icon NDIS responds to family's cry for help with autistic son

    Health Leith Atterton spoke out after pleas for help went unanswered

    • 2nd May 2018 4:00 PM
    Founding principal of St Peters to start new top job in Vic

    premium_icon Founding principal of St Peters to start new top job in Vic

    News School's growth could lead to kindy expansion

    • 2nd May 2018 3:46 PM

    Local Partners