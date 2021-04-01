REVEALED: Why young autistic adults struggle to get work

A push for more neurodiverse work places is taking place following a recent USQ study which revealed the staggering unemployment rates of young adults with autism. Pic: file photo, Richard Serong

A push for more neurodiverse work places is taking place following a recent USQ study which revealed the staggering unemployment rates of young adults with autism. Pic: file photo, Richard Serong

YOUNG adults living with autism are reportedly being overlooked by prospective employers at a staggering six times the rate of their neurotypical counterparts.

The findings came this week following a study by the University of Southern Queensland, and highlight the challenges those on the spectrum regularly face while job hunting.

READ MORE: What you need to know with Ipswich lockdown lifted

Sadly, it was also found that the unemployment rate of young autistic adults was more than three times the rate of people living with other disabilities.

USQ Springfield lecturer Dr Yosheen Pillay, who led the study, said transitioning from school to employment was one of the biggest challenges for a young adult with autism.

USQ Springfield lecturer Dr Yosheen Pillay Pic: University of Southern Queensland

“The transition from school to adulthood is the most vulnerable stage of life for a person on the autism spectrum,” she said.

“Not only do they feel uncertain about which career would be a good fit for them, but they have lost a school support structure around them, see changes in their disability service entitlements, experience a shift in social role and are susceptible to mental health problems and social isolation.”

The study was undertaken using two focus group of 14 disability service providers, who revealed the specific challenges that hindered their efforts in securing employment for their clients.

READ MORE: Residents waiting on changes to vital interchange upgrade

Dr Pillay said many of those questioned reportedly admitted to prioritising government expectations and key performance indicators ahead of the individual’s needs.

“The biggest challenge support workers face is being able to match their needs and interests with specific types of employment,” she said.

“They find the process time-consuming and feel people on the autism spectrum are costly and difficult to place in employment due to individual needs and the high levels of support required.”

World Autism Awareness Day takes place on April 2.

Dr Pillay said it was also determined through interviews that many prospective employers failed to see the benefits of having a ‘neurodiverse workplace’.

“Employers need to embrace a shift from a deficit and impairment lens to a strength and abilities perspective of the inclusion of young adults on the autism spectrum in the workplace,” Dr Pillay said.

“Some employers believe hiring a person on the autism spectrum is going to be costly to the business, but in the long-term, the benefits far outweigh the risks.”

Other issues reportedly included a significant lack of both trained support workers and general awareness of the condition.

Dr Pillay confirmed recommendations had been made to rectify these issues as a result.

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.