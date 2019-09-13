Menu
Prices in the region vary by as much as 37 cents a litre this morning.
REVEALED: Why you are paying more for petrol

Ebony Graveur
by
13th Sep 2019 9:58 AM
YOU could save $15 for a standard 50-litre tank simply by researching where to buy cheaper fuel.

Unleaded petrol prices in the region this morning ranged from 128.9 cents a litre at Pacific Fuels Helidon to 165.9c/L at Caltex Woolworths, Plainland.

The disparity between two fuel stations on the same stretch of highway, separated by a 20-minute drive, has drivers scratching their heads.

Spokesperson for RACQ Renee Smith offered a reason behind the disparity in fuel prices in the region, saying prices follow a schedule.

"The Ipswich market, like Brisbane, follows a price cycle and prices will vary from 165.9c/L at the top of the cycle to well below 130c/L at the bottom,” Ms Smith said.

She said it took about a month for a fuel cycle to complete and prices were most competitive nearest to the city.

Better prices were more likely to be offered towards the end of the cycle at petrol stations further out of the city.

She said prices in the Lockyer Valley were influenced by Toowoomba's market.

"Toowoomba is one of the most competitive regional markets and this leads to reasonable prices in neighbouring regions,” she said.

In August, the average price for unleaded petrol in the Somerset region was 140.pc/L and the average price in the Lockyer Valley was 138.2c/L.

Cheapest petrol in the region today:

- Pacific Fuels at Helidon - 128.9c/L

- Barb's Kitchen at Minden - 131c/L

- Grantham Fuels - 133.9c/L

- Freedom Fuels at Laidley - 136.9c/L

