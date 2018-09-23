REVEALED: Why the council is digging up Limestone Park

PROTECTION: Part of Limestone Park has been transformed into a detention basin to protect against future flooding.

PARTS of Limestone Park have been cleared to help Ipswich prepare against future flooding.

Diggers have been busy ripping up grass at Limestone Park in the past week.

Ipswich City Council is constructing a detention basin and irrigated cricket field at the park, behind the PCYC off Griffith Rd.

A detention basin is an area that has been designed and designated for the temporary or permanent retention of floodwaters during rain or flood events.

A spokesman for Ipswich City Council said the construction would protect residents and businesses in the event of a major flood.

"The Limestone Park detention basin will assist in reducing flood levels downstream of the basin within the Ipswich Central Business District," he said.

"It is being formed with an existing sports reserve and is situated within an area that naturally lends itself to the forming of a detention basin."

Parts of the Ipswich Central Business District, including Wharf St, Brisbane St, Limestone St and South St were inundated during the 2011 and 1974 floods.

The detention basin at Limestone Park is under construction.

The council spokesman said construction was expected to be finished in mid-December this year, weather permitting.

In 2011 a one in one-hundred-year flood destroyed homes and businesses across the Ipswich City Council area.