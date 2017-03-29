31°
News

Why Shell Aratula fried chicken tasted so good

Helen Spelitis
| 29th Mar 2017 4:00 PM Updated: 5:08 PM
Revamped Shell Viva Energy service centre at Aratula, Cunningham Hwy.
Revamped Shell Viva Energy service centre at Aratula, Cunningham Hwy.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SECRET chicken recipe that has drawn crowds from across Queensland may disappear.

The Shell service station at Aratula is under new management and while the country fried chicken the centre has become known for is still on the menu, the recipe has changed.

Kerri Dieperink and her partner Pedro Balsategui ran the service centre for years but recently leased it out to Viva Energy, including the restaurant.

The fried chicken was part of the brand Golden Fried Chicken but Kerri said the pair went to great lengths to ensure their product was the best quality possible, including adding a little something extra.

Kerri wouldn't reveal that secret ingredient and said she was completely oblivious to the popularity of the centre's fried chicken, until the centre closed for renovations ahead of the takeover.

"We are amazed and humbled by what people have been saying since we closed," Kerri said.

"The truck stop was still running unmanned during the renovations and we were dropping in every now again.

For years Golden Fried Chicken has been a major draw card for travellers stopping at the Shell, Aratula.
For years Golden Fried Chicken has been a major draw card for travellers stopping at the Shell, Aratula.

"The truck drivers started asking when the chicken was coming back, that was the first we knew.

"Then we started getting phone calls.

"We really had no idea."

The nearby BP began serving Golden Fried Chicken when the $4 million renovation at Shell began about 20 weeks ago.

Now Kerri and partner Pedro, who grew up in Europe and has a love of food, are considering their future, which Kerri says may include opening a chicken shop in Ipswich; although they have no solid plans.

The pair have 25 years' experience in the truck stop, service station and food industry. 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  aratula golden fried chicken shell

Why Shell Aratula fried chicken tasted so good

Why Shell Aratula fried chicken tasted so good

A SECRET chicken recipe that has drawn crowds from across Queensland may disappear.

Historic Ipswich hotel closes its doors for good

GONE: Pokies being from the hotel removed this afternoon.

RUMOURS of the Caledonian Hotel on Bell St closing are true

20 million litres to be released from Somerset Dam

Twenty megalitres of water will be released from Somerset and Wivenhoe dams.

Seqwater’s Flood Operations Centre will go on alert today

Storms, flash flooding may hit Ipswich after cyclone

The rains from Cyclone Debbie will reach Ipswich today or tomorrow.

THE tropical low is moving south faster than experts predicted

Local Partners

Experts called in to secure Savages Crossing bridge

Specialised bridge experts are being called in to repair the degrading timber girders on Savages Crossing Bridge at Fernvale.

Doggy day care a pooch's palace

PUPPY LOVE: Hounds Hangout owner Whitney Burgess, pictured with Astro, is getting ready for the Blacksoil business' grand opening on Saturday.

Ipswich dog care, grooming and training facility childcare for pets

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

What's on across the Scenic Rim

WORKING TOGETHER: Up to 11 denominations are involved in the Moogerah Passion Play.

Campdraft, Passion Play, show ball and much more

Food, wine, stalls and markets set for Arts in the Olives

Painting workshop at Arts inthe Olives

Popular festival to star on Mother’s Day

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

MOVIE REVIEW: Power Rangers way out of their league

Becky G., Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, Ludi Lin, and RJ Cyler in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

A Lego action figure is capable of running rings around teen misfits

Bliss N Eso announce a stack of regional tour dates

Aussie rappers Bliss N Eso are hitting the road in May for a 27-date national tour.

AUSSIE rappers hitting the road in May with new album.

Simon and Alene going from strength to strength

Simon opens up about his feelings to Alene on Married At First Sight.

THERE'S still hope for a happily ever after thanks to Ipswich groom.

Scarlett Johansson reveals the huge roles she’s lost out on

Scarlett Johansson greets fans at the Japan World Premiere of the movie Ghost In The Shell.

GHOST in the Shell star shares ups and downs of Hollywood.

'I didn't know how to sing'

BACK IN THE SWICH: James Reyne will perform at the Racehorse Hotel this Friday.

Reyne's rise to icon status

PARK 3/4 CARS!!!

50 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $309,000

This immaculately presented home would suit first home buyers as the price is right for this roomy & tidy home situated at the quiet end of Cascade street in...

“Mountain Splendour”

2/99 Dawson Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $700,000

Located in the foothills of the majestic mountains of the Great Dividing Range, this 200 acres (subject to a boundary re-alignment) of fertile country is available...

Two units - Double the Income

45 & 46/1 Wellington Street, Brassall 4305

Apartment 2 2 $199,000

If you are looking for a great positively geared investment, then look no further. Located here in Suncare Village, we have 2 units on 1 title available for...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $335,000...

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

Escape to the Country - 2 Acres

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

The Best Commercial Site on the Market

44 Croft Crescent, Harristown 4350

Commercial 0 0 Offers Over...

Offering to the market 6 acres of prime vacant land situated in one of the states fastest growing cities. Toowoomba is seen to be the gateway to the South...

OWNERS LOOKING TO MOVE ON

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 $319,000

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

CONVENIENCE PLUS

115 Equestrian Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000...

If you're in the market to buy and awesome FAMILY HOME or INVESTMENT which is within walking distance to Bus Stop, local Shopping Precinct with Speciality Shops...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000...

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

Historic Ipswich hotel closes its doors for good

GONE: Pokies being from the hotel removed this afternoon.

RUMOURS of the Caledonian Hotel on Bell St closing are true

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!