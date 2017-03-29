Why Shell Aratula fried chicken tasted so good

A SECRET chicken recipe that has drawn crowds from across Queensland may disappear.

The Shell service station at Aratula is under new management and while the country fried chicken the centre has become known for is still on the menu, the recipe has changed.

Kerri Dieperink and her partner Pedro Balsategui ran the service centre for years but recently leased it out to Viva Energy, including the restaurant.

The fried chicken was part of the brand Golden Fried Chicken but Kerri said the pair went to great lengths to ensure their product was the best quality possible, including adding a little something extra.

Kerri wouldn't reveal that secret ingredient and said she was completely oblivious to the popularity of the centre's fried chicken, until the centre closed for renovations ahead of the takeover.

"We are amazed and humbled by what people have been saying since we closed," Kerri said.

"The truck stop was still running unmanned during the renovations and we were dropping in every now again.

For years Golden Fried Chicken has been a major draw card for travellers stopping at the Shell, Aratula.

"The truck drivers started asking when the chicken was coming back, that was the first we knew.

"Then we started getting phone calls.

"We really had no idea."

The nearby BP began serving Golden Fried Chicken when the $4 million renovation at Shell began about 20 weeks ago.

Now Kerri and partner Pedro, who grew up in Europe and has a love of food, are considering their future, which Kerri says may include opening a chicken shop in Ipswich; although they have no solid plans.

The pair have 25 years' experience in the truck stop, service station and food industry.