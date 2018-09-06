Menu
Between the 2012-2013 and 2016-2017 financial years, passenger numbers on the Ipswich-Rosewood line fell 18.4 per cent.
REVEALED: Why fewer people are taking the train to Ipswich

Hayden Johnson
6th Sep 2018 6:05 AM
PATRONAGE on the Ipswich train line has significantly dropped according to new figures obtained through a Right to Information request.

Between the 2012-2013 and 2016-2017 financial years, passenger numbers on the Ipswich-Rosewood line fell 18.4 per cent.

Rail Back on Track applied to the State Government for access to the data.

It showed in five years passenger numbers had dropped from 2,161,995 to 1,763,282.

Advocate Robert Dow said the figures revealed an alarming drop on the number of people using rail to get to Ipswich.

"It was really quite a surprise to see the passenger drop-off on the Ipswich line," he said.

"People have given up.

"They're so frustrated with the inconsistencies with the rail and the bus network."

For a long time, Mr Dow has been lobbying for a fix to what he says is an unreliable and inconsistent rail network.

Now he says the passenger patronage data proved it.

"When you've got an 18 per cent drop-off something is really wrong," he said.

While Mr Dow acknowledged the opening of the Springfield rail line in 2013 would take some passengers off Ipswich, he said the situation remained poor.

"Ipswich has a very historical link to rail and it's tragic to see such a poor outcome," he said.

He said the western bus network was also failing and said the timetable needed to be reviewed to reflect "real running times".

Mr Dow said traffic consistently delayed the service and irregularities with timetables meant people were staying away from the bus.

Now the long-time transport advocate wants a concerted push to fix Ipswich's public transport woes.

"We think the local MPS and new council administrator to really start lobbying hard," he said.

"Start pushing the State Government and Translink to start to do something."

Mr Dow said it was disappointing the passenger data for public transport could only be accessed through a lengthy and costly Right to Information process.

The government's inquiry into the New Generation Rollingstock has also been slammed by the Opposition.

LNP Industrial Relations spokesman Jarrod Bleijie questioned the independence of chair, Michael Forde.

"It is unacceptable for Annastacia Palaszczuk to appoint an undisclosed former Labor candidate to head this inquiry," he said.

"The key players aren't even being interviewed and there will be no public hearings."

