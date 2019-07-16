Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Movies

REVEALED: Who will play Elvis in biopic

by Emily Halloran
16th Jul 2019 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE name of the actor who will play the King in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic can finally be revealed.

Hollywood actor Austin Butler, known for playing Sebastian Kydd in the The Carrie Diaries, has been given the role.

 

The King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley and Austin Butler. (AP Photo)
The King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley and Austin Butler. (AP Photo)


It is understood director Baz Luhrmann was considering four other actors for the role of The King of Rock and Roll.

Only last week, there was speculations US rapper G-Eazy was eyeing off the part.

Double Oscar winner Tom Hanks has already been announced to play Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker in the yet-to-be-titled movie.

Mr Butler broke the news to his fans on Instagram this morning, sharing a quote by Elvis: "You have my life complete, and I love you so much."

 

Austin Butler.
Austin Butler.


The film is set to be shot on the Gold Coast at Village Roadshow Studios in Oxenford.

A deal to shoot the movie on the Gold Coast was made between Luhrmann and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on May 1.

The production is expected to employ 900 people in behind-the-scenes roles, including set construction, catering and transportation, and inject more than $105 million into the economy.

More Stories

austin butler baz luhrmann elvis presley entertainment movie

Top Stories

    REVEALED: When each Ipswich CBD project will start, finish

    premium_icon REVEALED: When each Ipswich CBD project will start, finish

    Council News The overall redevelopment of Ipswich's central business district is made up of 18 projects.

    • 16th Jul 2019 8:05 AM
    Woman hospitalised after Redbank Plains crash

    premium_icon Woman hospitalised after Redbank Plains crash

    News Paramedics transported one female stable to Ipswich Hospital.

    IN COURT: Full names of 88 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 88 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Text message lands teen in court after seeing ex on Tinder

    premium_icon Text message lands teen in court after seeing ex on Tinder

    Crime Teen in court: 'I swear to god I'll murder someone'