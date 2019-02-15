REVEALED: Who bulk bills and who doesn't in Ipswich

THOSE visiting a doctor or other health service providers have the option of paying for their care under the Medicare system, known as bulk billing.

But not all medical practices offer this service.

Mixed billing will see patients, even those with a Medicare card, pay the practice directly after their appointment.

Below is a list of what health service providers around Ipswich and surrounds offer, but it may not cover every single practice in the area.

West Moreton Clinic, Ipswich

Mixed billing practice. Bulk billing available for those over 65 and children up to 16.

Kids at Play Therapy Services, Ipswich

Doesn't offer bulk billing

Betram Physiotherapy and Remedial Massage, Ipswich

Bulk billing available for aged pensioners.

Physioactive, Ipswich

Bulk billing available for those who have a care plan from their GP or a pensioner concession card.

Ipswich Physiotherapy Centre

Doesn't offer bulk billing.

Collingwood Park Family Medical Centre

Bulk billing available.

Acmed Medical Centre, Goodna

Doesn't offer bulk billing.

Redbank Plaza Medical Centre

Bulk billing available.

Goodna Family Medical Centre

Bulk billing available.

Karalee Family Dental

Bulk billing available for children aged between two and 17 who are eligible under the Child Dental Benefits Schedule.

Redbanks Plains Dental

Bulk billing available for children aged between two and 17 who are eligible under the Child Dental Benefits Schedule.

Raceview Dental Surgery

Bulk billing available for children aged between two and 17 who are eligible under the Child Dental Benefits Schedule.

Ipswich Family Dental Practice

Bulk billing available for children aged between two and 17 who are eligible under the Child Dental Benefits Schedule.

Limestone Dental Group, Ipswich

Doesn't offer bulk billing.

Ipswich Dental Care

Bulk billing available for children aged between two and 17 who are eligible under the Child Dental Benefits Schedule.

Station Road Medical Centre, Booval

Bulk billing available.

Grange Road Medical, Eastern Heights

Doesn't offer bulk billing.

Bremer Medical Centre, Ipswich

Bulk billing available for those with a health card or pensioner concession card, school aged children and anyone over 65. Any procedures, such as the removal of a skin cancer, are bulk billed.

Limestone Medical Centre, Ipswich

Patients with health cards and pensioner concession cards are bulk billed and all procedures, like minor operations are covered. Children under ten are bulk billed.

Riverlink Medical and Dental Centre, North Ipswich

Bulk billing available but does not include dental care.

SmartClinics Ipswich Family Medical Centre

Bulk billing available.

Riverlink Family Practice, North Ipswich

Bulk billing available.

Ipswich Medical Centre

Bulk billing available.

Heritage Health Physiotherapy and Dental Ipswich

Bulk billing available for children aged between two and 17 who are eligible under the Child Dental Benefits Schedule. For physio services, those with appropriate referral are bulk billed.

QML (at practices across Ipswich and surrounds)

Bulk billing available for most services, except for a few specialist tests.

Ipswich Speech Pathology Clinic

Bulk billing available for patients with an enhanced primary care plan.

Queensland Diagnostic Imaging (two practices in Ipswich)

Bulk billing available with an appropriate from their GP. Echocardiograms are also bulk billed.