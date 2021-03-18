REVEALED: Where thieves are breaking into cars, homes

Data from Queensland Police has revealed which streets thieves are targeting in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Region over the past month.

From four police divisions surveyed, Gatton recorded the highest number of unlawful entries between February, 18 and March, 17, with a total of seven unlawful entry offences committed.

The Queensland Police Service Crime Map showed what streets were targeted and when:

Feb 20: Kurrajong Road, Gatton

Feb 22: Mary Street, Gatton

Feb 23: Woodlands Road, Gatton

Feb 25: Cleary Street, Gatton

March 2: Stubberfield Street, Gatton

March 3: Arm Street, Gatton

March 4: North Street, Gatton

The Helidon division recorded the second highest number of unlawful entry offences during the same period, with six offences recorded:

A cluster of four unlawful entry offences was recorded on the Warrego Highway at Withcott.

Two further unlawful entry offences were recorded at Stewart Street, Withcott.

The Lowood division recorded the third highest number of unlawful entry offences during the same period with five offences recorded:

Feb 24: Lowood Minden Road, Tarampa

March 2: Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale

March 7: Wills Road, Coominya

March 12: Rocky Gully Road, Coominya

March 12: Clive Street, Fernvale

Two unlawful entry offences were recorded in the Laidley division:

March 12: Endeavour Road, Plainland

March 15: Bentley Drive, Regency Downs

