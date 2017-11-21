MAP: Where the Queen's Baton Relay will go in Ipswich

THE Queen's Baton will get to witness the best parts of the city next year when it travels through on its way to the Commonwealth Games.

Those who call one of the 15 streets it will pass though home are best placed to get in on the action from their front yard or balcony.

While significant traffic management plans are in place for the four hour journey in the afternoon of March 29, the relay will cause some delays.

The journey will start at Ipswich State High School at 2.40pm on Thursday, March 29.

It will travel along Hunter St, right into Pine Mountain Rd, then onto North St via Wyndham St.

The baton will pause at the Workshops Rail Museum and then continue onto Downs St, past North Ipswich State School, onto The Terrace, Pine St and across the David Trumpy Bridge.

The convoy will turn left onto Olga St and loop under the bridge onto Bremer St along the Bremer River, onto Elizabeth St and stopping at Ipswich Grammar School.

It will then turn onto Woodend Rd, Burnett St and down Brisbane St then right onto Chermside Rd and the Five Ways intersection.

Ipswich residents Jim Runham and Eithen Leard have been named as Commonwealth Games baton bearers. Rob Williams

From there the baton will go towards Griffith Rd and finish at Limestone Park between 5.30 and 6pm for a celebration.

Food trucks, entertainment and family-friendly activities will be waiting behind the PCYC as part of a sporting celebration between 4 and 7pm with a family movie night to follow.

Forty-four Ipswich residents will join the convoy and get to carry the baton for part of the journey.

Among them is 12-year-old Eithen Leard who is buy practicing his hand-eye coordination skills in preparation for the big day.

"I've never done anything like this before," the young school captain of Sacred Heart School, Booval.

"I'm excited... kind of nervous and worried I might drop it."

The full list