Queensland education to receive major boost in Tuesday's state budget
News

REVEALED: Where QLD’s 10 new schools will be located

Domanii Cameron
by
16th Jun 2021 6:00 AM
New schools will open in Yarrabilba, Ripley and Redland Bay over the next four years in a bid to service the new-growth communities.

It comes as Treasurer Cameron Dick said there were no concerns about whether enough teachers could be hired despite the government last year moving to stem a looming shortage with a recruitment drive and paid internships.

Ten new schools will open across Queensland by 2024.
Four new schools will open in 2023 including primary schools in Yarrabilba, Ripley and the Augustine Heights/Redbank Plains area.

A secondary school will also open that year in Palmview.

A further six schools will open in 2024 including primary schools in Redland Bay, Bellbird Park and the Logan Reserve/Crestmead/Park Ridge area.

Secondary schools will also open in Springfield, in the Collingwood Park/Redland Plains area and Logan Reserve/Park Ridge area.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was another record education budget with $18.3bn to be spent across the state.

The new schools join an additional 300 new classrooms across more than 35 schools worth $541m.

It comes after the government last year announced a $20 million paid-teaching internship program in a bid to plug a looming teacher shortage.

It had earlier announced a recruitment drive to fill thousands of positions.

Mr Dick said there would be enough teachers to fill the new schools and classrooms.

The government has an election commitment to employ 6190 new teachers and 1139 new teacher aides over the next four years.

Originally published as REVEALED: Where QLD's 10 new schools will be located

