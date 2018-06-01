REVEALED: Where 900 kids will spend their school days

Plenary Schools Director Glenn Hay, Charis Mullen MP and Watpac project manager Tony Taylor check out the progess of the Springfield West State School.

A NEW primary school in Springfield West is on track to open for term one next year.

The Queensland Schools Public Private Partnership (PPP) Project is one of 10 being built to the tune of $1.52 billion.

Three stages of the project are being delivered this year and include 34 classrooms, a multi-purpose hall and a special education centre with two classrooms.

Once finished the school has the capacity for around 900 students and 80 teaching staff.

The school is being constructed by Watpac and delivered through the Plenary Schools Consortium, Education Queensland will be in charge of administration staff, teachers and curriculum.

Education Queensland will appoint a new principal in the second half of this year and then community consultation will be undertaken to name the school, choose school colours and a school logo.

Springfield West State School being built in Springfield. Rob Williams

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen MP today invited the QT to join her in inspecting the construction of the new primary school.

"I am delighted see progress on the new school is well-advanced and it's on track to open for the start of 2019," Ms Mullen said.

"The school is expected to grow to a peak enrolment of more than around 900 students and 80 teaching staff by 2026."

Ms Mullen said Stage One of the new school will include 34 classrooms with buildings arranged in separate precincts for prep, junior primary and senior primary.

"The school will also feature covered areas, a multi-purpose hall, a design and technology building and a music building," she said.

"Other Stage One facilities include a special education centre, a central covered area and a canteen.

"I look forward to working with the principal to engage with the local community.

"When appointed, the principal will spend the last six months of this year addressing issues such as school enrolment processes, the school's name and uniform, and the establishment of a Parents and Citizens committee."

Job facts:

Most days 110 workers are on site up to around 140 in peak times.

The 6.5ha site has a 37m height difference from it's highest spot in the public car park to the lowest below the oval.

Access to the administration resource centre will be available by November 1 say builders.