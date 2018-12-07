REVEALED: When work will start on Rosewood's $6m library

The latest artists impressions of the Rosewood library shows a glass front with a mezzanine level.

CONSTRUCTION of a new $6 million library at Rosewood will start within months.

A development approval was secured in August for the new community facility.

The two-storey library is slated to be built on a vacant block on the corner of John St and Railway St, opposite the Rosewood railway station.

The State Government has granted Ipswich City Council $2.7 million towards the cost of construction of the library, with the council to contribute the remaining funding.

An Ipswich City Council spokesman confirmed the library would proceed under administrator Greg Chemello.

"Construction is currently scheduled to commence in March 2019 and will be ongoing until December 2019," the spokesman said.

"Library Services will then move into the space and prepare for a public opening in the first quarter of 2020."

Artists impressions show a heritage style with the main entrance facing John St.

"Council believes a lot of work has been done in the design phase to ensure that the library building and facade are in line with the current character and streetscape of John St, Rosewood," he said.

A secondary ground floor entrance will open onto car parking at the rear of the building.

The ground floor will include a large open plan general reading area with children's space, customer service area, maker space and market place area.

Upstairs there will be a meeting room, two study rooms, balcony/function area, two booths, general reading and collection areas and restroom.

The development includes 25 car parking spaces, a loading bay and pick-up/drop-off zone, with car parking access from Railway Street.

Once complete, Rosewood Library will be a part of the Ipswich Libraries network which includes branches at Ipswich Central, Redbank Plaza, Redbank Plains, Springfield Central and a mobile library.

Springfield's two-level library cost $2.8 million and now accounts for about 20 per cent of all books borrowed.