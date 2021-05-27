REVEALED: When new BBQ restaurant will open its doors

Laurie-Anne and Luke Saggus of Phat Boyz Smoking will open a restaurant in Walloon this month.

FROM humble origins in a backyard shed just four years ago, a hugely popular Ipswich business which regularly attracts queues of hundreds of people at a time will open a restaurant next week.

Fans of Phat Boyz Smoking, which was started in 2017, can probably feel their mouths watering.

Owners Luke and Laurie-Anne Saggus are almost ready to welcome customers to the Phat Boyz Smokehouse and Kitchen at the Waterlea estate in Walloon.

The business owners have a dedicated following, with fans travelling long distances and they will be pleased to hear the restaurant will soon be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.

It will officially open on Saturday, June 5.

The catering arm of the business is booked out until 2023.



The 100-seat venue, which will be the anchor tenant for the estate’s food and retail building called The Hangar, will feature three huge smokers including the five-metre, two-tonne ‘Moonshine Express’.

Mr Saggus said the food coming out of the kitchen will be made from almost entirely local produce.

Phat Boyz has become a local hit with their delicious range of slow cooked meats, briskets, pulled pork, mac and cheese and coleslaw and were named as new business of the year at the City of Ipswich 2020 Business Excellence Awards.

“Food brings everyone together,” he said.

“In Walloon, we have found a space that will ultimately be as much a part of the experience as the food itself – a meeting place.

“The other advantage is our ability to access fresh, local produce.

“We are able to source almost every ingredient locally.

“Even the beer is sourced locally from Ballistic Brewery, used for basting our drunken chicken wings, as well as providing a great range of craft ales and lagers behind the bar.”

The menu will be made up of old favourites and some new additions.

“Our menu includes American barbecue favourites and a broad range of flavours from Texas and Carolina, as well South American and Japanese influences,” Mr Saggus said.

“These include the brisket ramen noodle soup and our vast range of smoked meats.

“We are best known for our brisket and pulled pork, burgers and loaded fries, and there’ll be no shortage of these on the menu.”

For anyone with eyes much bigger than their stomach there is the 3.5kg Phat Boyz Burger Challenge.

The huge creation is made up of one kilogram of handmade wagyu mince and one kilogram of pulled pork, as well as bacon, egg, cheese and salads on a specially-baked 32 centimetre, 600 gram bun.

Multi-award winning ‘pit master’ Daniel Barrington will be at the helm of the ‘Sweet Smoke Express’ dessert smoker producing five variations of smoked cheesecake, Ferrero Rocher tacos, and popcorn burgers.

He will be working alongside a team of pit masters, chefs and local staff as part of 25-person team.

