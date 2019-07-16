REVEALED: When each Ipswich CBD project will start, finish

An aerial view of the Ipswich CBD construction.

An aerial view of the Ipswich CBD construction. Sarah Harvey

THE majority of Ipswich City Council's mammoth mall redevelopment will be finished by the end of next year.

Eighteen projects make-up the overall Ipswich Central redevelopment.

Twelve of those projects, including the landmark library and civic plaza precinct are due to be finished next year.

The library, civic plaza, car park upgrade, retail fit-outs and entertainment elements are among the projects expected to open in the second quarter of next year, according to the council's monthly Ipswich Central report.

The deconstruction of the Commonwealth Hotel was finished in late 2018 and work to stabilise the site is ongoing.

Detailed design work is ongoing for the reconstruction of the hotel and the retail fit-out is in a concept design stage.

The hotel work is expected to be finished mid-next year, according to the council report.

Underground work on Nicholas St and Union Place is due to be finished this year ahead of the project's finalisation early next year.

Construction of Ipswich City Council's administration tower, the anchor of the central business district redevelopment, will be the last piece of the project finished.

It will open in the middle of 2021, enabling Queensland Health to move into its existing Roderick St council building.