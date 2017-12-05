REVEALED: When World Gym will open in Ipswich

World Gym Bundamba manager Darcy Edwards is getting ready to open the business in March.

World Gym Bundamba manager Darcy Edwards is getting ready to open the business in March. Inga Williams

AN international cult following of fitness fanatics is already recruiting members to join its new home at Ipswich.

World Gym is expected to open at Bundamba for the first time in March next year as the 1800sqm site is beginning to take shape.

Giant cement walls and towering structures are an indication of to the scope and size of the gym which is will be home to a cafe, weights and cardio areas, spin room and outdoor training space.

World Gym Ipswich is one of hundreds across the globe but the first of its kind in an almost 100km radius of Ipswich.

World Gym burst into the Australian fitness market in 2008 and has since become known for "seriously fun fitness".

The new gym at Bundamba will open on March 26 next year.

Dominic Edwards and his son Darcy are the force behind the gym and have plans to build a facility to make the most of the World Gym "buzz" in Ipswich and at the same time, create plenty of fitness jobs.

"It will offer something for everybody so we'll have the traditional hammer strength heavy weights section, we'll also have the CalAesthetics and group training sessions and a comfort zone for women to do weights," Mr Edwards said.

"It's a purpose built club and it will be a total of 1800sqm which is massive.

"We'll have a very big 200sqm cardio deck overlooking the gym and I think because of its size, if anybody has been to a World Gym it's quite an awesome experience to walk in.

"It enables us to react to any trend and we can provide whatever the public is after or the community needs at the time."

Mr Edwards said, once the gym opened, there would be plenty of jobs on offer.

"There will be a lot of opportunities, we'll be looking for a lot of personal trainers as well as counter staff and group fitness training. I would envisage 10 to 20 jobs for the local community," he said.

"We also want to partner with the local sporting teams as well so that would be Darcy's first job to go and meet all the teams and see what we can do for them in terms of what we could provide specifically for their needs."

World Gym will make its debut in Ipswich only months before Costco will open in the same suburb.

The gym is across is across the road from the derelict old Masters building on Hoepner Rd but there is no confirmation as to future plans for the warehouse.

About World Gym International

The iconic World Gym brand was founded in 1976 by Joe Gold during the glory days of "Muscle Beach" in Santa Monica, CA when serious fitness collided with the world of Hollywood celebrities.

World Gym has over 200 franchised locations in 19 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic and Egypt.