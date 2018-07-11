Menu
Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli.
Council News

REVEALED: What sacking means for Antoniolli's legal fight

Hayden Johnson
by
11th Jul 2018 12:26 AM
RATEPAYERS will stop covering the cost of Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli's legal bills when the State Government removes councillors in August.

Cr Antoniolli has had legal representation covered by the council since being charged with seven counts of fraud in May.

He denies wrongdoing.

When legislation is passed next month Cr Antoniolli will no longer be an employee of the council, meaning he will not be covered by the council policy he is accessing now.

A council spokesman did not say whether Cr Antoniolli would still have to repay costs in the event of an adverse outcome.

Ipswich Queensland Times

