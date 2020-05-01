REVEALED: What our pollies are spending

IPSWICH’S two Federal MPs spent more than $250,000 of taxpayer money in the last three months of last year.

The quarterly expenditure reports for October 1 to December 31 last year were released by the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann spent $126,904 over that period, with the $39,694 bill for printing and communications the highest expense.

Mr Neumann spent $6146 on travel allowance for parliamentary and official duties in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra and $16,147 on domestic fares.

About $7800 was spent on car costs and $30,380 on office facilities.

Mr Neumann spent $1682 on publications and a further $21,732 was allocated for employee costs for domestic travel.

“It’s all within entitlements,” he said.

“I complied with the guidelines and the requirements of the IPEA.

“It’s all been approved.

“It’s necessary for me to spend money as the Federal MP to stay in touch with residents, particularly in this time of coronavirus.”

Milton Dick in the Tabcorp marquee during Derby day at Flemington racecourse. Aaron Francis/The Australian

Oxley MP Milton Dick spent a total of $125,287 between October 1 and December 31 last year.

He claimed $4656 for travel allowance and $11,637 was spent on travel, accommodation, meals and incidentals for a parliamentary delegation in Ireland over a week in November.

Mr Dick spent $5312 on domestic fares to Canberra and about $6500 on car costs.

About $41,500 was allocated for office facilities, another $38,477 on printing and communications and $7248 on office consumables and services.

A further $8382 was spent on employee costs for domestic travel.

Mr Dick did not respond to request for comment.