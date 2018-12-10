Revealed: What kids really want for Christmas

All I want for Christmas...

STUCK for Christmas gift ideas? Well Santa has let us in on a secret, kids are going crazy for the LOL Surprise range this year.

The range has come up as the top toy kids are asking Santa for in two major Ipswich shopping centres.

Also lego, bikes, skateboards and scooters and anything unicorn related will be a hit.

Barbie and Paw Patrol toys are also guarnateed to bring a smile to little faces this Christmas.

A spokesperson from Orion Springfield Central said the kids were sharing their Christmas present wish lists while getting their photo taken with Santa.

The spokesperon said Santa loved hearing from the children, a special Santa letter writing station had been set up and if the kids include their address and place it in the Santa Mail post box before Monday December 17, Santa will try and write back.

Santa has generously put together a top ten list to help any parents, relatives or friends strugging with gift ideas.

Orion Springfield Central's top 10 present list

1. LOL Surprise range

2. Lego

3. Books

4. Bikes

5. Skateboards & Scooters

6. iPad

7. Hatchimals

8. Bey Blades

9. Shopkins

10. Anything unicorn themed!

Over at Riverlink Santa is also writing back to the kids that drop off their Christmas wish lists.

Riverlink's top present list

Santa tells us the top pics for the girls are:

1. Lol Surprise Doll

2. Hatchimals

3. Anything Unicorn related includig plushes and toys

4. Barbie

5. Squishies

Santa's top pics for the boys:

1. Lego and Duplo is massive

2. Scooter

3. Bike

4. Paw Patrol is pretty popular

5. Nerf guns

Booval Fair's top presents for Christmas

1. Pokémon Ultra Sun 3DS game

2. Drone

3. Puzzles

4. Dolls

5. Hoola hoop

6. Remote controlled car

7. Ipad

8. Scooter

9. Barbie house

10. Soccer ball

Other requests were: