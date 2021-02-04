Menu
The new K hub stores will offer a new experiences for shoppers in Gatton (Photo: Supplied).
REVEALED: What Gatton’s K Hub will look like, open date

Ali Kuchel
4th Feb 2021 10:22 AM
Gatton will bid farewell to Target this Saturday when the home retailer closes its doors for the final time.

The closure follows Wesfarmers announcement from May last year, where the retailer said it would close 167 stores across Australia.

Fortunately, Gatton Target was marked as one of the stores to be converted into a Kmart outlet - now known as a K Hub store.

The new K hub stores will offer a new experiences for shoppers in Gatton. PHOTO: Supplied.
In a statement provided to the Gatton Star, a Kmart spokesperson said the Target building would close for a "light touch makeover" as to avoid inconveniencing the community.

"Things may look a little different to what you'd expect from a Kmart store today," the statement said.

The new K hub stores will offer a new experiences for shoppers in Gatton. PHOTO: Supplied
"We want out customers to have easy access to the items they need … which is why we're focusing on speed to market.

"We have big plans to evolve the look and feel of this store over time."

It is believed the store will re-open as Gatton K Hub at the end of the month.

According to the statement, popular Kmart products across kids, home and clothing would be available through a collection inspired for a smaller-format store.

K Hub customers will be able to shop in store, or order online and pick up at Gatton.

Target's online shopping purchases will also be available for collection at K Hub.

The statement confirmed that all Target team members were provided the opportunity to transition to K Hub.

But when the Gatton Star sent questions to Kmart on January 28, Kmart did not answer whether any new jobs would become available, if there would be any expansions to the current building or what the opening hours would be.

