REVEALED: What the $20M Redbank Plains centre will look like

Krispy Kreme is just one of the chains flocking to Redbank Plains

THE developers of a new $20 million service and food centre at Redbank Plains have released detailed images of what the centre will look like when construction is finished.

Work has already started on the precinct along Redbank Plains Rd which will feature a Krispy Kreme drive through store and the country's third ever Carl's Jnr Burger.

The project will create about 70 construction jobs and 150 permanent positions.

The centre is expected to open before the end of the year.

Construction company Urban Construct's Managing Director Todd Brown said last month the precinct would also include a medical centre.

"We expect the site will be rounded out by convenience offerings, takeaways and professions such as medical and personal services," Mr Brown said, last month.

Artist's impression of the new Redbank Plains service and food centre on Redbank Plains Rd.

"The suburb's population is growing by 10.4 per cent each year, with more than 30,000 residents currently within the centre's 3km catchment radius.

"Whether they need groceries, coffee, fuel or a takeaway dinner, the Redbank Plains Convenience Centre will become a positive part of residents' daily lives."

According to Geotech Information Services research, 18,500 vehicles pass the Redbank Plains site each day.

That figure is projected to reach 43,000 vehicles per day by 2021.