REVEALED: Number of recovered West Moreton patients

THE number of coronavirus cases in the West Moreton region has not only stopped swelling but has begun to shrink.

New information from Queensland Health confirms coronavirus patients are recovering statewide, including those in the West Moreton region.

READ MORE: West Moreton follows statewide coronavirus trend

READ MORE: West Moreton's hospitals to expand ICU beds amid COVID-19 chaos

The number of patients in the West Moreton was believed to be 37 but new data released this afternoon shows 14 of those patients have since recovered and are no longer infected.

With more than a week since the region's last case was confirmed, the number of patients in the region is declining after 2.5 weeks of growth.

The number of patients in the West Moreton was believed to be 37 but new data released this afternoon shows 14 of those patients have since recovered and are no longer infected.

Of the 37 cases in the West Moreton region, one patient is from the Lockyer Valley and one is from the Somerset region.

READ MORE: 'Stay at home': Mayors' vital plea this Easter

It is not known if the patients are among those who have recovered.

The Queensland total has continued to creep up daily but at a decreasing rate, with only 10 new cases confirmed today.

Across the state, 372 patients have recovered from the virus.

For five Queenslanders, coronavirus has been fatal.