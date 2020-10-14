Revealed: Veronicas’ weird date confessions

Brisbane pop singers Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, of The Veronicas, have detailed some of the weird moments that have come from being identical twin sisters.

Speaking on B105's Stav, Abby and Matt on Wednesday, Lisa, 35, responded to questions about whether anyone had tried to date them both.

The singer, who is married to American actor Logan Huffman, said she "vividly" remembered the first time it happened, when they were approached by a boy at primary school.

"I do remember this one guy at school walking up and saying, 'Will you go on a date with me?' Sort of made this grand statement," she told the breakfast radio hosts.

"And we were like, 'Well, which one?' And he was like, 'Well, I don't mind.' What the hell? We are individuals, very different people. Some respect here please."

The sisters were raised in Albany Creek and attended both Ferny Grove and Wavell State High School.

Lisa added that the sisters had separate friends in Los Angeles, where they used to live before returning to Brisbane, and even they often couldn't tell the difference between them.

"I have had people in LA come up to me acting like we're best friends, and I'm thinking I don't know who you are. And it's because they know Jess," she said.

Jessica and Lisa Origliasso with their mother, Colleen, for National Carer’s Week. Picture: Instagram

The pop duo are currently filming Celebrity Apprentice in Sydney as a team, raising money for The Brain Foundation, which researches neurological conditions.

They are ambassadors for National Carer's Week this week, speaking out as carers for their mother, Colleen, who has Lewy Body Dementia.

"It is incredibly difficult. For us it has been a five-year journey to get her that diagnosis," they said.

"She is so strong. We are in awe every day of this woman. Just our absolute hero. To be able to care for her and give back to her, even one tiny bit of the love she has shown us throughout our lives, is an absolute honour.

"But it is incredibly difficult work, because it's heartbreaking, you're grieving your best friend, your mummy.

"It is often times a thankless job and we are just here to say thank you."

