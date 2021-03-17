REVEALED: USQ Springfield’s most popular degrees for 2021

USQ Springfield students reveals its most popular courses for student enrolments in 2021.

AN increased number of fresh-faced educators and engineers will likely soon be helping to shape Ipswich’s economic and social development.

University of Southern Queensland this week revealed its most popular degrees for student enrolments at its Springfield campus in 2021.

It was both a Bachelor of Education and Bachelor of Engineering that proved to be the most in-demand.

A USQ spokeswoman said the courses typically received a higher number of enrolments each year compared to other courses.

She said recent data also showed about seven out of 10 regional university students went on to work in regional areas.

“More broadly, as a regional university, the University of Southern Queensland has strong links with our communities,” she said.

“This enriches the experience for our students and helps build the workforce of the future for regional areas, which are on a growth trajectory.”

Surprisingly, student enrolments have doubled for Media and Communication studies this year.

USQ Springfield journalism lecturer Caryn Coatney said an increased cohort reflected a “positive” trend for the industry.

“(Students) really have been doing a lot of research, they’re very sophisticated now, with how much research and how many different sources they know,” Ms Coatney said.

SPIKE: Enrolments for communications and journalism at USQ Springfield have doubled for 2021.

Despite mass redundancies for the sector in recent months due to the impacts of COVID-19, students still appeared eager to join the ranks.

It comes after News Corp Australia announced last year it would cease numerous regional print publications, while Channel 9 confirmed last week it was also set to lose countless regional reporters under a deal with WIN network.

“The students are very motivated to make a difference in the community and really help the world through their journalism projects and really work for the public interest,” she said.

“They have seen it is a growing area and it has really been an important one in terms of generating a lot of local income and jobs.

“It has been a really interesting to see how many changes have developed, but there’s been a lot of positive changes as well.”

Ms Coatney said she instead believed the global pandemic highlighted the importance of community journalism and in turn inspired a new generation of reporters.

“During lockdown our students were hearing all about it and keeping very much up to date with all the latest news, and of course, the transition to more of a digital format,” she said.

“I don’t see it as a time of disruption but a time of evolution and taking advantage of all the new opportunities developing the area.”

