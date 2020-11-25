Menu
A truck lost its milk trailer on the Warrego Hwy at College View on Tuesday. Photo: Hugh Suffell
News

REVEALED: Tyre blowout responsible for Warrego Hwy rollover

Hugh Suffell
25th Nov 2020 5:00 PM
MOTORISTS were lucky to not be seriously injured or worse after a truck lost its trailer that rolled into the median strip on the Warrego Highway yesterday.

At 11am on Tuesday, a milk tanker driving along the Warrego Highway at College View veered into the median strip after the truck‘s front tyre blew out.

Constable Shannon Barry from Gatton Police said the truck driver assisted the vehicle onto the median strip in a safe manner and managed to avoid any collisions with other vehicles.

Constable Barry said as it veered off the road, the truck‘s rear milk tank decoupled and landed in the median strip and left debris strewn across the highway.

“Other vehicles were extremely lucky to not be struck by the tyre that blew or the milk tank itself,” Constable Barry said.

It is the second accident in less than a week along that section of the Warrego Highway, however due to the nature of the accident, police would not label the area as a problem spot.

Investigations are still ongoing following last week’s truck rollover at Crowley Vale that saw a man airlifted to hospital with minor injuries.

