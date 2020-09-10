Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

REVEALED: Trial vaccine's alarming symptoms

by Stephen Drill, David Aidone
10th Sep 2020 4:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A participant in one of the world's most promising COVID-19 vaccine trials reportedly had neurological symptoms, prompting the producer to pause the study.

Pharma giant AstraZeneca yesterday announced it would put its phase three clinical trials on hold after a study participant suffered a "potentially unexplained illness".

Community Newsletter SignUp

It has now emerged the woman experienced neurological symptoms consistent with a rare but serious spinal inflammatory disorder, Stat News reports. However, she is expected to be discharged from hospital soon.

A spokeswoman from AstraZeneca said yesterday: "As part of the ongoing randomised, controlled global trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee.

The deal will cost the government $1.7 billion but will mean Australia gets priority access to the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
The deal will cost the government $1.7 billion but will mean Australia gets priority access to the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

"This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials. In large trials illnesses will happen by chance, but must be independently reviewed to check this carefully."

British news outlet the Financial Times reported the clinical trial could resume next week, but AstraZeneca officials have not yet commented on the news

letterspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks vaccines vaccine trials

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Finding a new path to achieving career goals in COVID

        Premium Content Finding a new path to achieving career goals in COVID

        News Dreams to pursue a wildlife career were put on hold due to bush fires and COVID-19. Here’s how this 21-year-old is still kicking goals despite setbacks

        • 10th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
        The man who wants to give 600 meatworkers their jobs back

        Premium Content The man who wants to give 600 meatworkers their jobs back

        News It comes as 600 full-time jobs were lost at JBS Dinmore on Wednesday

        Beenleigh abattoir offers jobs to Ipswich workers

        Premium Content Beenleigh abattoir offers jobs to Ipswich workers

        Business Union warns Ipswich meat workers about taking up Teys offer

        • 10th Sep 2020 3:25 PM
        EXPLAINED: Where every active case of COVID is located

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Where every active case of COVID is located

        Health Two-thirds of Queensland’s active COVID-19 cases located in one area

        • 10th Sep 2020 3:12 PM