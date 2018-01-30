REVEALED: Top ten most popular Ipswich dog names

There are 1210 border collies registered in the Ipswich City Council, one of the top ten most popular breeds in Ipswich.

IPSWICH's most popular dog names for 2017 have been revealed.

Across Ipswich city there are 28,742 registered dogs, the latest council data shows.

The most common dog name is Bella, but the council's list also shows some residents know how to get creative when it comes to naming their pets.

There are two dogs in Ipswich called Bilbo; a name made popular by movie franchises The Hobbit and The Lord of The Rings based on J.R.R. Tolkien's classics.

Digi, Diggory and Chata are among some of the other more unique names for Ipswich dogs.

Health, Security and Community Safety Committee chair Councillor Sheila Ireland said the most popular dog breeds were Maltese Cross and Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

The council's latest data also shows roaming dogs accounted for 1573 complaints, or calls for service, to the council in 2017.

Last year, the council reunited 1169 dogs with their owners.

"Everyone knows that a dog is our best friend, so reuniting them after they go off wandering is very important to us," Cr Ireland said.

The council will continue to hold free micro-chipping events throughout 2018.

Details of free micro-chipping events will be published here.

Top ten Ipswich dog names

1. Bella (600)

2. Molly (363)

3. Max (352)

4. Charlie (348)

5. Buddy (293)

6. Ruby (290)

7. Lucy (260)

8. Roxy (228)

9. Jack (214)

10. Missy (204)