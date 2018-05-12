REVEALED: Timeline, builder set for Redbank's LAND 400 site

CONCEPT: Images of Rheinmetall's Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence at the Redbank Motorway Estate where it will construct the Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles.

FIRST earthworks to build Rheinmetall's $170 million Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence will start mid-year.

The QT can reveal Watpac has been appointed managing contractor to deliver the facility, which is expected to support 300 jobs.

Rheinmetall remains in negotiations with the Australian Government about the Land 400 contract.

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick expected the earthworks would start mid-year, building works by the end of the year and the facility open by 2020.

"Watpac has built several large-scale construction projects across Queensland and is committed to using the highly-skilled construction workforce at Ipswich and across southeast Queensland," he said.

Mr Dick said a key element of Rheinmetall's Land 400 bid was its assurance an Pacific headquarters and vehicle centre of excellence would be based in Queensland.

"The centre of excellence's location at Redbank puts it in the heart of the largest heavy vehicle manufacturing hub in the country," he said.

"This facility will be Rheinmetall's largest presence outside of Germany and will manage the delivery and continued development and sustainment of the initial 211 Boxer combat reconnaissance vehicles under Land 400 Phase 2, and accommodate Rheinmetall's other defence projects," he said.

In April the Ipswich City Council approved the development, which will include an indoor weapons range, rooftop sighting laser and outdoor vehicle testing ground.

While plans for the Redbank facility progress, Queensland workers will be based in Germany to help manufacture the first 25 Boxer vehicles.

"They will return to Queensland to install the systems integration into these 25 vehicles - giving the Army much earlier capability than they would have otherwise," Mr Dick said.

The centre of excellence has been described as the single largest commercial development in Ipswich's history.