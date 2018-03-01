REVEALED: This year's Ipswich Cup packages

FLASHBACK: It was all glitz and glam at the 2017 Ipswich Cup. Details and pricing on this year's packages will be released today.

KEEN for this year's Ipswich Cup?

Well get ready because tickets will go on sale within the next few weeks.

Today, the racetrack will release details on packages for the 2018 event and begin taking expressions of interest.

This year's infield events will feature "a very exciting artist" although the staff at the Ipswich Turf Club were tight-lipped on who that would be ahead of the major announcement.

If you've imagined yourself in a private marquee, be warned space is a premium.

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching said 50 marquees had already booked out.

On the day, he's expecting about 20,000 people through the gates.

Mr Kitching said the release of package details would give punters and party-goers the chance to decide which package best suits them.

This year there's a new kid on the block.

Mexican beer giant Corona will host its own marquee on the infield, including a DJ.

The turf club's Claire Power said all the performers would be announced next week.

"We've got a really fantastic feature performer lined up and some great acts," Ms Power.

"We're really excited to have them on board.

"There's also been some recent work to the area where we set up the Pimms marquee to increase the grass area."

The biggest event on Ipswich's social calendar has continuously grown each year with record crowds and strong entries in the Fashions on Field competition.

This year's packages will be similar to previous years with the return of the popular Lazy Bear Hill Party near the viewing terrace which has proved popular.

Last year, the first packages to sell out were the Grandstand marquee, the Bundaberg Rum Home Turn Experience package and the Infield private marquees.

**Prices and package details for the 2018 Cup will be released today.

The packages