REVEALED: These are Ipswich's least, best attended schools

IPSWICH'S two prestigious grammar schools have topped the region's student attendance ratings while a large number hover in concerning territory.

Analysis of My School data by the QT revealed the two independents: Ipswich Grammar School and Ipswich Girls Grammar School had a 93 per cent student attendance rate.

With 852 and 935 students respectively, both schools had the region's highest rate for term three of this year.

Ipswich Central was a stand-out performer for state schools, with a 92 per cent rate.

Student attendance rate is defined as a number of actual full-time equivalent student days attended by students up to year 10, as a percentage of the total number of student days.

Data includes absences including disciplinary, health and unexplained absences.

Nine schools across the region have an attendance rate of less than 90 per cent.

The 116-student Ipswich Special School had the lowest attendance rate, at 81 per cent.

It was closely followed by the region's largest school, Ipswich State High School, with an 82 per cent rate.

Term three rates are usually lower than semester one.

Indigenous students had a lower attendance rate than non-indigenous students at all but two Ipswich schools.

The exceptions were St Joseph's School at North Ipswich and Ipswich Special School.

Improving the attendance rates of indigenous students has been a measure in the Federal Government's Closing the Gap Report.

The attendance rates:

Bremer State High School: 1867 students

All students: 87 per cent

Ipswich Adventist School: 96 students

All students: 91 per cent

Ipswich Central State School: 708 students

All students: 92 per cent

Ipswich East State School: 373 students

All students: 88 per cent

Ipswich Flexible Learning Centre: 121 students

All students: 53 per cent

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School: 852 students

All students: 93 per cent

Ipswich Grammar School: 935 students

All students: 93 per cent

Ipswich North State School: 267 students

All students: 90 per cent

Ipswich Special School: 116 students

All students: 81 per cent

Ipswich State High School, Brassall: 1682 students

All students: 82 per cent

Ipswich West Special School: 82 students

All students: 89 per cent

Ipswich West State School: 248 students

All students: 89 per cent

St Joseph's School North Ipswich: 382 students

All students: 89 per cent

St Mary's College: 613 students

All students: 88 per cent

St Mary's Primary School: 562 students

All students: 90 per cent

Claremont Special School: 144 students

All students: 85 per cent