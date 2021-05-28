REVEALED: True extent of Ipswich’s break and enter crisis

Police are investigating a break and enter overnight at Brassall. Picture: Cam Jay

ALMOST 300 incidents of unlawful entry have taken place across Ipswich in the past three months, according to Queensland Police data.

The concerning figure comes this week following yet another frightening home break-in overnight at Brassall.

Police were called to an Atlantic Drive address on Friday morning after its occupants woke in the morning to find their home had been disturbed and a back door left ajar.

Despite the residents taking necessary measures to secure their property, it appeared little deterred the brazen criminals.

Police allege an unknown number of offenders managed to cut through a security door, gaining access to its internal locking mechanism.

Early investigations suggested the security door was not locked with a key which made the property vulnerable to opportunistic thieves.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the offenders gained entry to the property between 9.30pm on Thursday to 6.45am Friday morning.

"No vehicles were stolen but there were small items of value taken from the address," she said.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries reported."

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Police data also revealed more than 1300 offences of unlawful entry were reported for Ipswich in the past 12 months.

More than half of those incidents - a total of 670 - occurred in the past six months.

The latest incident has angered members of the community, with many of them taking to social media to vent their frustrations.

Jen Haylock said: "All you can do is make it as uninviting and difficult as possible."

"If they decide that they want what you have worked your a** off to acquire, they WILL find a way."

Meanwhile, Steven Bennett said he was surprised that people were still shocked upon learning about break and enters in the area.

Police have since urged residents to remain vigilant and to look out for their neighbours.

The spokeswoman said people should also use best practice when locking up their homes, including using keys to secure doors and windows as well as latches.

Security lighting and CCTV cameras were also recommended, as well as keeping any valuable outs of sight.

