REVEALED: The daily expenses, travel of Ipswich's MPs

EXPENDITURE of Ipswich's current and former politicians has been revealed in a document dump to state parliament.

Annual reports were tabled revealing how much your state representatives spent doing their jobs.

The annual Electorate and Communication Allowance report showed three MPs spent about $70,000 each to run offices in the past year.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard spent $72,499, Ipswich West MP Jim Madden spent $69,186 and Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller dropped $68,353 on electorate office expenses.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen spent $40,355 on her Springfield office - which she moved into in April.

Ms Howard said she gave a lot of donations to local groups.

She said support was often provided to young sporting people "needing extra assistance along the way".

"We help not-for-profit and community groups print pamphlets and flyers," she said.

In his general travel allocation, Mr Madden spent $682.19 on airfares for a two-night trip to Sydney in June this year.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden. Inga Williams

Mr Madden received a $540 allowance for a two-night trip to an agriculture conference at Dalby in February.

In the financial year, Mr Madden spent $301.64 on taxis in various places and $301.64 on "other expenses".

"I don't go overboard when it comes to travel," he said.

These could include airport transfers, tolls, travel insurance or airline club membership.

"I get allocated a certain amount of money to run my office," he said.

"I use that money not only to run my office but to make donations to community groups.

"I don't employ a cleaner - that gives me more money to give to community groups."

Ms Howard spent $15.45 on taxis and $319.09 on "other expenses".

As an assistant minister, Ms Howard's travel comes out of the Premier's budget.

Jo-Ann Miller.

Ms Miller's "other expenses" category totalled $45.45.

Member for Jordan Ms Mullen spent $14.49 on taxis and $319.09 on other expenses.

Members with accommodation in the Parliamentary Annexe are entitled to a daily travel allowance.

Mr Madden was the only Ipswich MP able to access it.

He was reimbursed $15,855 for claims to stay overnight in Brisbane during parliamentary sittings.

The allowance covers meals, dry cleaning, hosting people and other expenses.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has moved to cancel that entitlement.