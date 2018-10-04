Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard.
Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard. Kate Czerny
Politics

REVEALED: The daily expenses, travel of Ipswich's MPs

Hayden Johnson
by
4th Oct 2018 12:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXPENDITURE of Ipswich's current and former politicians has been revealed in a document dump to state parliament.

Annual reports were tabled revealing how much your state representatives spent doing their jobs.

The annual Electorate and Communication Allowance report showed three MPs spent about $70,000 each to run offices in the past year.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard spent $72,499, Ipswich West MP Jim Madden spent $69,186 and Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller dropped $68,353 on electorate office expenses.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen spent $40,355 on her Springfield office - which she moved into in April.

Ms Howard said she gave a lot of donations to local groups.

She said support was often provided to young sporting people "needing extra assistance along the way".

"We help not-for-profit and community groups print pamphlets and flyers," she said.

In his general travel allocation, Mr Madden spent $682.19 on airfares for a two-night trip to Sydney in June this year.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden.
Ipswich West MP Jim Madden. Inga Williams

Mr Madden received a $540 allowance for a two-night trip to an agriculture conference at Dalby in February.

In the financial year, Mr Madden spent $301.64 on taxis in various places and $301.64 on "other expenses".

"I don't go overboard when it comes to travel," he said.

These could include airport transfers, tolls, travel insurance or airline club membership.

"I get allocated a certain amount of money to run my office," he said.

"I use that money not only to run my office but to make donations to community groups.

"I don't employ a cleaner - that gives me more money to give to community groups."

Ms Howard spent $15.45 on taxis and $319.09 on "other expenses".

As an assistant minister, Ms Howard's travel comes out of the Premier's budget.

Jo-Ann Miller.
Jo-Ann Miller.

Ms Miller's "other expenses" category totalled $45.45.

Member for Jordan Ms Mullen spent $14.49 on taxis and $319.09 on other expenses.

Members with accommodation in the Parliamentary Annexe are entitled to a daily travel allowance.

Mr Madden was the only Ipswich MP able to access it.

He was reimbursed $15,855 for claims to stay overnight in Brisbane during parliamentary sittings.

The allowance covers meals, dry cleaning, hosting people and other expenses.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has moved to cancel that entitlement.

Related Items

Show More
charis mullen jennifer howard jim madden jo-ann miller politician entitlements
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Labor’s $1.75b pledge to send 3yo kids to school

    premium_icon Labor’s $1.75b pledge to send 3yo kids to school

    Parenting CHILDREN as young as three years old will begin their education earlier under a new plan to be announced by Opposition leader Bill Shorten today.

    • 4th Oct 2018 3:40 AM
    Critical cop ‘able to communicate with family’

    premium_icon Critical cop ‘able to communicate with family’

    Crime THE police officer fighting for life is showing signs of improvement

    • 4th Oct 2018 3:22 AM
    Migrants could be turned away from coasts

    premium_icon Migrants could be turned away from coasts

    News Plan to restrict migrants from moving to our desirable locations.

    • 4th Oct 2018 2:56 AM
    Mind-blowing amount we’re sinking on pokies

    premium_icon Mind-blowing amount we’re sinking on pokies

    Lifestyle We splurged hundreds of millions of dollars on pokies in August.

    • 4th Oct 2018 2:51 AM

    Local Partners