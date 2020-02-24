REVEALED: The top complaints to Ipswich City Council

PROBLEMS with waste are the biggest cause for complaint for the people of Ipswich.

More than 13,300 were recorded by Ipswich City Council about repair or replacing bins, starting a bin service or concerning a missed or extra bin service.

The next most common complaint related to reviewing a parking infringement with 2841 complaints put in by Ipswich residents.

A council spokesman said this provides an additional service to alleged offenders an opportunity for an internal review if they have concerns about a fine issued to them.

He said the only requests types that relate to planning and regulatory services in the ten most common related to animals.

They are noise from dogs (1,341) and roaming dogs (1,279).

"These requests are dealt with using a suite of compliance tools in an effort to bring about improved behaviour," he said.

"Council endeavours to work with residents to educate them about appropriate compliant behaviours in an effort to have residents gain an understanding of relevant issues to achieve a long term compliance outcome."

Complaints about a new skip (1906) and discounts for rates (1348) rounded out the top 10.