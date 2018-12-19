REVEALED: The top commercial properties for sale in Ipswich

Bostock Chamber is up for sale in the heart of the CBD.

Bostock Chamber is up for sale in the heart of the CBD. Contributed

ACROSS Ipswich, a plethora of historic homes and modern marvels are available in the residential real estate market; but what's on offer for people looking to build a business?

Here are a few of the region's commercial properties and businesses up for sale to investors.

MAJESTIC METROPOLE HOTEL

Listed at a price of $1.5million, the heritage award-winning Metropole Hotel is likely Ipswich's most recognised commercial building up for sale.

The hotel was built in 1906 and designed by renowned architect George Brockwell Gill.

The two-storey hotel has undergone various renovations for a modern bistro, outdoor cafe and beer garden, lounge bar and nightclub and is still a good example of a Federation hotel, displaying fine detailing evidence of its original design.

Predominantly of brick construction, the building has recently been re-stumped and joists replaced.

Listed by Ray White Commercial, the hotel is a late-night licensed premises with multiple opportunities available for use.

Hotel Metropole is up for sale for $1.5 million. Contributed

The downstairs area consists of a massive main bar with room for dining and outdoor alfresco area

Upstairs there is a disco/function room with bar, stage and elevated area overlooking the dance floor.

The hotel retains its heritage charm with a grand timber stairway, pressed-metal ceilings, arched entrances, upstairs balcony, fireplaces, side and rear verandahs with iron railings.

"(It's a) rare opportunity to purchase a slice of Ipswich history," the listing notes.

The Metropole Hotel also features a lively and cool alfresco area.

The building has been empty since May.

HISTORIC MARY TREGEAR HOSTEL

A building owned by the Queensland Country Women's Association since 1974, the Mary Tregear Hostel offers a business or residential opportunity for the buyer.

The 1840s brick-rendered, two-storey building has its own jail underneath.

It is zoned CBD primary commercial.

The CWA Building is zoned prime commercial. Contributed

The Georgian building has been described as perfect for Airbnb, inner-city living or office space.

The 1960s brick hall has catering facilities and has been the venue for many Ipswich wedding receptions.

It is listed with June Frank for $799,000.

YAMANTO VILLAGE

For sale by negotiation, Yamanto Village is described as a prime retail complex anchored by a Caltex service station.

It includes three drive-through fast-food tenants; Zarraffa's, Zambrero and Subway, plus a complementary mix of national and brand tenants including Anytime Fitness, Noodle Box and Getta Burger.

The 1929sqm site provides an estimated income of $1.1million annually.

Yamanto Village has fast-food tenants. Contributed

BOSTOCK CHAMBER

Bostock Chamber offers retail and office space on one of Ipswich's main intersections.

An opportunity on offer is to purchase the building as a whole or it can be done individually.

While the building already offers strong income downstairs and three separate tenants, upstairs is a vacant offering of 142sqm ready to be leased.

It can be managed like a freehold or you can purchase the shops by the lots of your choice to suit your investment budget.

Bostock Chamber is in prime position and has centre stage with the Ipswich City Mall on the corner of Brisbane and Ellenborough streets.

"This landmark building offers maximum exposure in the hub of the Ipswich CBD and a location like this is rare to find," the listing notes.

CBD BUILDING ON MAIN STREET

At 80 Brisbane St, a two-storey retail and office building in excellent condition is up for grabs.

On the 160sqm lower level, one tenant is occupying 75sqm.

The site at 80 Brisbane St Ipswich is up for sale. Contributed

The 160sqm upper level is in excellent condition with air-conditioning, good natural light, high ceilings, a spacious boardroom, four large offices, a kitchenette, shower and toilet.

The site is "ideally located" adjacent to the Ipswich City Mall, where a major redevelopment has started.

The building is up for sale at a price of $585,000.

LICENSED CAFE IN CBD

If you're interested in taking the plunge into business, operating this espresso bar might be for you.

Located in the busy Ipswich City Plaza, Caffeine Ali espresso bar seats 36 people and has a simple menu.

It has a modern, trendy fit-out with daytime trade between 7am-3pm from Monday-Friday.

There is a simple menu serving breakfast and lunch, with room for potential growth.

Caffine Ali coffee shop in the mall is waiting for a buyer. Contributed

According to the listing the business is: "Very easy to operate with professional staff who are able to run the business if required."

About 30kg of coffee is sold each week.

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS

A large site with development potential at 19 McEwan St, at Riverview, has hit the market for the first time in 20 years.

At a cost of $2.2million, the 18,230sqm land vacant site is zoned medium business and industry.

It has Ipswich City Council approval for a six-lot sub-division with lot sizes ranging from 2085sqm to 4232sqm.

Savills real estate agent Ben Donnelly said the site had exposure to more than 100,000 cars each day.

It is located 115m from Riverview train station and has a 240m frontage to the Ipswich Motorway.

Mr Donnelly said the site would suit multiple applications including bulky goods/retail, commercial uses, general industries, outdoor sales, service/trades, vehicle sales/service/repairs and sport and recreation.

NEED MORE FRIDGE SPACE

For $4.4million you could add a mammoth 1725sqm cold storage facility to your commercial portfolio.

104 Mica St, at Carole Park. is on the market through CBRE.

Features of the property include: a 1725sqm premium grade cold-storage facility; a 7664sqm industrial land holding and three loading docks plus a loading ramp.

The sale includes the freezer, chiller and ambient area.

RETAIL INVESTMENT IN SPRINGFIELD'S HEART

Acquire a new retail tenancy underpinned by a seven-year lease to Mondaze, a popular dessert, burger and coffee bar.

The 2/1 Ian Keilar Drive site is located in a prime central location in the middle of a rapidly growing city with underlying record-breaking population growth along with increasing jobs, development and investment opportunities.

The investment boasts a seven-year lease with a further five-year option whilst also providing a secure income stream and a fixed annual income growth of 4 per cent.