REVEALED: The suburb where snake bites are 'common'

AN IPSWICH vet believes an increase in development, clearing of bushland and hot weather are to blame for a rise in pets being bitten by snakes.

Greencross Vets veterinary director Dr Joy-Maree Wetzel said she had seen a large number of both cats and dogs being admitted to her surgery due to snake bites.

"It's quite common in this area. In October we had a snake bite case every day,” she said.

"The most common snakes are eastern browns are the most common.

"Some dogs have died but most times if owners get them here quick enough and they receive anti-venom they recover quite quickly.”

Snake bite symptoms:

Sudden weakness followed by collapse

Shaking or twitching of the muscles

Vomiting

Dilated pupils not responsive to light

Blood in the urine

In the later stages paralysis may occur

The Bellbird Park vet said aside from keeping grass short and clearing debris from backyards, there wasn't much pet owners could do to stop snake bites.

"Dogs' instincts are to attack, you can't train them not to,” she said.

"People need to be aware of the symptoms.

"Your dog may become weak then collapse or they will get progressive paralysis.”

Dr Wetzel said other signs to look for included shaking, vomiting, dilated pupils or blood in urine.