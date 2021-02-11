REVEALED: The streets in need of pothole repairs

Concerned residents are calling upon Ipswich City Council to undertake repairs on multiple roads. Pic: file photo

FRUSTRATED motorists are calling for apparent potholes to be fixed on roads throughout Ipswich in a bid to lessen of accidents.

It comes after members of the community took to social media in recent weeks, revealing which roads they believed to be most in need of maintenance.

Paula Atkinson was among dozens to share her thoughts on the issue, labelling the roads around East Ipswich as “ridiculous.”

She said Jacaranda Street needed to be “ripped up and redone.”

“There are either potholes or sink holes and all the council [does is] just throw a couple of shovels of road-based in it, slap it with the shovel and drive away,” she wrote.

Council workers undertake monthly inspections of road surfaces. Pic: file photo

An Ipswich City Council spokesman, however, confirmed this week workers were actively responding to a service request at Jacaranda St.

Naomai St at Bundamba proved another road some residents had taken issue with.

“Council has a regular inspection program for sealed roads based on road hierarchy (the function and traffic volume of the road) to identify road surface defects,” he said.

“Any identified potholes that meet intervention levels for repair are recorded and repairs are prioritised with safety of road users in mind.”

The spokesman said both Jacaranda and Naomai Streets underwent monthly inspections as a result of the inspection program.

“In addition to planned council inspections, requests from the community via the Call Centre are also inspected on an ad hoc basis,” he said.

Meanwhile, other residents appeared eager to debate which suburb across Ipswich they believed was the worst for potholes.

Garry Harris said: “We have lived in Karalee for 39yrs and still don’t have a safe sealed footpath on Junction Rd, the main road into the Junction and Joseph Brady Park.”

Jake Kippen, however, said Redbank Plains had largely been affected by the issue.

It appeared Justin Mansbridge also agreed with Mr Kippen’s statement.

One resident says the entrance to a petrol station at Amberley has serious potholes. This does not fall under Council jurisdiction. Pic: Chad Hayes

“Cedar road and School road in Redbank Plains [are an issue].”

Council’s spokesman said repairs of road surface defects was an ongoing activity, with maintenance crews carrying out works across the city on a daily basis.

“Council has a bitumen team within the maintenance area that maintain approximately 1,500kms of sealed road throughout the Ipswich Local Government Area,” he said.

He encouraged residents to contact Council via 3810 6666 and raise a Service Request.

“They can also go to council’s website and report an issue.”

