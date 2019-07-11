Menu
DRIVING: The top 10 most expensive roads in the Somerset region revealed.
DRIVING: The top 10 most expensive roads in the Somerset region revealed.
REVEALED: The Somerset roads costing taxpayers the most

Nathan Greaves
10th Jul 2019 9:35 AM
SOMERSET Regional Council spent almost $500,000 maintaining just 10 of the roads in its region last financial year.

The Gatton Star can reveal the road sections that have been most costly to maintain, according to figures within the Somerset Regional Council financial reports for the 2018/2019 financial year.

Seven of the top 10 roads are gravel.

Somerset's Most Expensive Roads:

1. Esk Crow's Nest road: $92,366

2. Fulham Road, Cressbrook: $56,322

3. Kavanaghs Road, Buaraba: $50,660

4. Gregors Creek Road: $46,426

5. Fulham Road, Cressbrook: $40,725

6. Muckerts Lane: $40,637

7. Monsildale Road: $38,128

8. Banks Creek England Creek Road: $34,842

9. Banks Creek Road: $34,707

10. Cressbrook Cab: $32,792

How's your local road? Is it in need of repair? Email the journalist at nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au

