Revealed: The shoddy work that left family homeless

These photos reveal the extent of the building disaster that has beset the Hall family, forcing them to live in a caravan.

Andrew Hall and his wife and three children have battled the Queensland Building and Construction Commission for two years, fighting a losing battle to get $450,000 spent to repair their home after a builder completely botched the job.

Shoddy work on the Hall family home

"Our dealings with the QBCC have been an absolute disaster,'' Mr Hall said.

"To us, it seemed like the goalposts kept getting moved regarding possible enforcement action - which should be clear cut under the Building Code."

After the QBCC closed their case without telling them, the Halls lodged a complaint which they say was ignored for more than six months.

And despite making 13 requests, they say the QBCC has refused to inspect their house.

Their matter is now being fought in the courts, where the Halls are involved in separate Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal disputes with the builder and the QBCC.

The Halls were eventually able to terminate their contract with the builder meaning they could access their home to conduct their own independent checks - which confirmed their worst fears.

"We've spent about $10,000 on independent reports from a hydraulic consultant, a building inspector and an engineer, who found major issues with the concrete slab, footings and plumbing," Mr Hall said.

The couple - who also had to pay an extra $70,000 after their initial $380,000 renovation blew out because of "variations" - are now $15,000 out of pocket for legal fees, with another $130,000 outlaid on alternative accommodation and storage costs.

"It's not our choice to live in a caravan park, it's a necessity. The house is unsafe for our family," he said, adding that they're still paying rate and mortgage repayments on the house.

"This is worth fighting for - we want to go back home because we love the area.

"There are morals and principles at stake here, and at the end of the day, we're hoping other everyday Queenslanders like us will be spared the pain - and expense - we've experienced."

Andrew and Lesley Hall have been forced into a caravan park with their three children.

Originally published as Revealed: The shoddy work that left family homeless