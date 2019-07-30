REVEALED: The shocking safety concerns our mine workers hold

SAFETY: shocking survey results from more than 1000 mine workers released by CFMEU

A FOCUS on production above safety and declining job security have been identified as major mine safety risk concerns in a new CFMEU survey.

The union has released a survey of more than 1000 Queensland coal miners as the state's mine safety reset enters its second week.

About four in 10 survey respondents said they feared reprisals if they spoke up about safety - this result increased to six in 10 for casual mineworkers.

Eight in 10 workers nominated production being valued above safety as a top concern, with six in 10 saying they did not believe safety was the top priority for site managers.

CFMEU Queensland district president Stephen Smyth said mine workers reported experiencing or witnessing retaliatory action when safety concerns were flagged, including casual workers abruptly being told they were no longer required.

Almost nine in 10 coal miners believed casualisation of jobs at their work site had affected safety.

"No-one is told that the reason they've been sacked or disciplined is for raising a concern over safety - but workers can see what is happening," Mr Smyth said.

"They are labelled as whingers and moved on or otherwise victimised. We need 100 per cent of mine workers to feel confident they can report safety issues without fear."

Mr Smyth said the results reflected what union officials heard every day from mine workers on the ground.

One unnamed worker who participated in the survey said casual workers should be given permanent work uniforms to wear to ensure they are not as "stressed with the uncertainty of being sacked".

"They will have their minds on task, therefore improving safety and people won't be showing up to work sick, tired and unfit for work just so they don't miss a day's pay," the worker said.

Mr Smyth claimed while some operators were taking the safety reset seriously, others were "glossing over the issues".

"There's no room for complacency. It's clear that workers at the coal face don't believe companies are making safety their number one priority - operators must take this opportunity to show they are committed to change," he said.