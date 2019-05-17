Menu
A RISE in sexually-transmitted infections has been recorded across Ipswich.
REVEALED: The sexual infections on the rise across Ipswich

Hayden Johnson
17th May 2019 3:38 PM
According to Queensland Health, the number of sexually transmissible infections across the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service has increased this year compared to the year-to-date average.

There have been 395 cases of chlamydia to date in 2019.

On average, there are about 392 cases at this time of the year.

During the week of April 29, 26 cases were reported.

A high number of gonorrhoea cases have been recorded in the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service in 2019.

This year, there have been 73 reports of the infection, which can lead to infertility if untreated.

The number of cases is higher than the average of 41 at this time of the year.

Syphilis was the infection with the highest growth.

Seventeen cases have been reported in the West Moreton district, compared to six on average at this time of the year.

The rising rates of sexually-transmitted infections across the state has prompted Queensland Health to start an awareness campaign.

Queensland Health says there is poor awareness about sexual health and unsafe behaviours, particularly among young people aged between 15 and 29.

"There are numerous infections that can be transmitted via sexual contact," the campaign notes.

"In Queensland, chlamydia, gonorrhoea and syphilis are most common.

"Some STIs show no symptoms at all, and if left untreated can cause longer-term health issues."

People who have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection should look after their health and sexual partners.

Queensland Health notes while it may be a difficult conversation, people should make sexual partners aware so they can get tested and receive treatment.

There are also several websites that allow you to send a personal or anonymous message to any sexual partner you need to get in touch with.

For more information about the diseases, how to get tested and for tips on safe sex, visit qld.gov.au/stoptherise.

health sexually transmitted diseases sexually transmitted infections sti west moreton hospital and health service
Ipswich Queensland Times

