Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Lion King new release on DVD
The Lion King new release on DVD
News

REVEALED: The most popular pet names for this year

26th Nov 2019 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A REVAMPED Disney film and royal baby have inspired what people are calling their fur babies this year.

Pet Insurance Australia has released its list of top names for cats and dogs, with some new ones making it to the top 10 and some old favourites reappearing.

"It could be a little royal fever mixed in with the traditional names for 2019," Pet Insurance Australia's Nadia Crighton says.

"Archie is certainly the favourite in our dog names and also making second place for cats," she said.

"We also have some new names making the list this year, including Oreo and the very popular Nala, alongside our traditional favourites of Luna, Bella and Cocco."

 

Female Dogs

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Coco

4. Daisy

5. Ruby

6. Molly

7. Frankie

8. Lola

9. Nala

10. Millie

 

Male Dogs

1. Archie

2. Charlie

3. Buddy

4. Teddy

5. Max

6. Milo

7. Alfie

8. Ollie

9. Bailey

10. Leo

 

 

Female Cats

1. Luna

2. Nala

3. Bella

4. Cocco

5. Mia

6. Cleo

7. Lily

8. Molly

9. Poppy

10. Chloe

 

 

Male Cats

1. Loki

2. Archie

3. Leo

4. Simba

5. Jasper

6. Max

7. Ollie

8. Oscar

9. Charlie

10. Oreo

More Stories

Show More
lion king pet names pets top ten
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big hearts help family rebuild after fire

        premium_icon Big hearts help family rebuild after fire

        News A young family who lost their home and everything they own in a devastating blaze has experienced first-hand the generosity and kindness of the Ipswich community.

        • 26th Nov 2019 12:39 PM
        MINING FATALITY: Underground worker killed at CQ mine

        premium_icon MINING FATALITY: Underground worker killed at CQ mine

        News ‘We are deeply saddened by this news and extend our deepest sympathies to the...

        Ciggies ‘skeleton’ bandit sells stolen smokes on Facebook

        premium_icon Ciggies ‘skeleton’ bandit sells stolen smokes on Facebook

        Crime A meth and guns dealer led police to the door of a bandit who robbed an IGA store...

        • 26th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        TMR unable to say when fire-ravaged highway to reopen

        TMR unable to say when fire-ravaged highway to reopen

        News Operators to detour through Toowoomba using the New England Highway