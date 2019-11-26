REVEALED: The most popular pet names for this year

The Lion King new release on DVD

A REVAMPED Disney film and royal baby have inspired what people are calling their fur babies this year.

Pet Insurance Australia has released its list of top names for cats and dogs, with some new ones making it to the top 10 and some old favourites reappearing.

"It could be a little royal fever mixed in with the traditional names for 2019," Pet Insurance Australia's Nadia Crighton says.

"Archie is certainly the favourite in our dog names and also making second place for cats," she said.

"We also have some new names making the list this year, including Oreo and the very popular Nala, alongside our traditional favourites of Luna, Bella and Cocco."

Female Dogs

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Coco

4. Daisy

5. Ruby

6. Molly

7. Frankie

8. Lola

9. Nala

10. Millie

Male Dogs

1. Archie

2. Charlie

3. Buddy

4. Teddy

5. Max

6. Milo

7. Alfie

8. Ollie

9. Bailey

10. Leo

Female Cats

1. Luna

2. Nala

3. Bella

4. Cocco

5. Mia

6. Cleo

7. Lily

8. Molly

9. Poppy

10. Chloe

Male Cats

1. Loki

2. Archie

3. Leo

4. Simba

5. Jasper

6. Max

7. Ollie

8. Oscar

9. Charlie

10. Oreo