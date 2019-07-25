REVEALED: The Gladstone home that sold for seven figures

2 Parksville Drive, New Auckland sold this month for $1,040,000

RESIDENTS are continuing to snap up real estate across the region with several property sales being recorded during the month.

According to realestate.com.au, on July 5 a Parksville Dr home in New Auckland sold for a whopping $1,040,000 making it the most expensive property sale so far this month.

There have been two other properties go under the hammer over the half million mark, with a Benaraby property fetching $599,000 and a Tannum Sands home selling for $505,000.

There has been a number of sales close to that mark with a four-bedroom, two-bathroom family home on Dolphin St fetched $495,000 on July 15 in the sought-after Catalina Heights area.

Additionally, a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Albatross Cl sold on June 11 for $471,000 while another four-bedroom home on Jim Whyte Way, Burua, sold for $480,000.

A New Auckland home on Katrina Blvd with an extra bedroom also attracted $480,000.

At the lower end of the market, a View St unit in West Gladstone with two bedrooms was sold for $75,000.

Meanwhile the most expensive unit was on Roseberry St for $235,000.