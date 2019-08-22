REVEALED: The future of popular takeaway shop

Lisa and Ashleigh Knight at the new Uncle Bill's Takeaway shop at Brassall.

AT the risk of causing another scare, a popular Ipswich takeaway shop is not going away for good but simply moving to a new home.

Customers were given a fright in May when a note was left on the entrance of Uncle Bill's Takeaway in East Ipswich, notifying people it was no longer open for business.

Following the reaction from disbelieving punters to the shock closure, doors were re-opened a week later.

Now Uncle Bill's is on the move, having relocated to a new shopfront in Brassall.

After a frantic two weeks spent shifting to a new location, the shop will open up at its new address on Pine Mountain Rd tomorrow.

It is a convenient shift for owner Lisa Knight - she lives just a street away - and she moved quickly to snap up a "bigger and better" space with her lease set to expire.

Another seafood eatery will be going into the former premises, which stopped trading as Uncle Bill's as of Thursday night.

"I saw the shop up for lease and got it that day," she said.

Although she admitted she was "stuffed" with a hectic past two weeks, she was excited for people to walk through the doors.

"I got a text from (Brassall Seafood and Takeaway owner) Sam (A Hassan) across the road saying what are you up to?" Ms Knight laughed.

"I'm expecting it to be really, really busy."

The menu will not change so regulars won't miss out on its trademark burgers and frozen home-made meals like curry chicken and rice and bangers and mash tend to fly out of the fridge.

"I've got the best food in town, why would I change it?" Ms Knight laughed.

"Workmen come in by ten at a time. They got crazy.

"Every second day I've got to order food in. It's so popular."

Uncle Bill's Takeaway will be selling fish and chips for $5 and hamburgers for the same price all day tomorrow (Friday) to mark the reopening.