Maika Sivo of the Eels celebrates with fans following the Second NRL Elimination Final between the Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, September 15, 2019. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Rugby League

Revealed: The first games of the 2020 season

by PHIL ROTHFIELD
24th Oct 2019 7:30 AM
The NRL will launch the season with a Thursday night blockbuster at Bankwest Stadium between Parramatta and Canterbury Bulldogs next March.

And on the Friday night, the North Queensland Cowboys will host the Brisbane Broncos at their new stadium in Townsville.

 

Parramatta will open the season at home against Canterbury. AAP Image/Brendon Thorne.
It is likely to be a double celebration for the Cowboys with the expected return of local product Valentine Holmes, who is set to become their $1 million fullback after a stint with NFL's New York Jets.

The NRL, TV networks Fox Sports and Channel 9 are putting the final touches on the draw this week and expect to announce the full schedule by the end of the month.

Both the Parramatta-Canterbury clash and the Queensland derby are expected to sell out and provide a wonderful backdrop for the television networks.

 

