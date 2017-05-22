REVEALED: The fastest growing suburb in Ipswich

LAST year, Redbank Plains secured itself as the fasting growing suburb in Ipswich.

With 376 new homes built, and 1,051 people moving to the suburb, it beat out Springfield Lakes and South Ripley to take the crown as a spot that is on the up and up.

It's no surprise according to local real estate agent Matt Boettcher, who has worked in the suburb for over four years. He thinks that with the addition of the new Town Square, Redbank Plains is delivering on the potential that it has always shown, and people are moving to the suburb because of the fantastic lifestyle, and infrastructure.

"Redbank Plains is a great place to be," he said.

"New schools, and new land divisions...the affordability of the area is so attractive at the moment.

"The new 'Town Square' has made everything very buoyant, and it was required to meet the growth of the area. It's a great spot for owner occupiers and investors alike."

The fastest growing suburb in Ipswich, Mr Boettcher believes that the increase in housing has been the main driver for the suburb's economic explosion.

"Even though there's Redbank Plaza and Orion down the road, Redbank Plains need its own identity, and the Town Square has given that. When you have so many new estates it creates affordability, and infrastructure comes in as part of that natural progression," he said.

"Redbank Plains is on the up with new schools, a new park along with the new shops."

The suburb has proven popular with young families, and those looking to rent a home.

"It can be an investor driven market, as Redbank Plains is a great spot for investors to buy a home, and I've seen a vacancy rate of less than 1% most of the time in my experience. Often when I see a home available to rent it's normally gone within seven days tops," Mr Boettcher said.

"For my money, affordability is the best thing about life here," Matt said. "You can get a house in Redbank Plains for $350,000, but if you go 500 metres out of the suburb to say Brentwood Rise in Bellbird Park you're going to pay $100,000 more for the same thing."

Ipswich City Councillor Kerry Silver lived in the suburb 18 years ago and has seen big changes in the suburb.

"I think Redbank Plains has come into itself, people have realised its so close to Brisbane, along with the highways. It has great shopping, it is a great community of people and it is the whole package," she said.

"The Town Square is long overdue in the suburb and shows that it is a great investment, as something like Pig n Whistle for example will bring people from not only Ipswich, but Western Brisbane to the suburb.

"Council's investing quite a lot of money in the area, including a new Community Centre, and we have to service the current and the growing Redbank Plains community."

The long suffering commuters who have used Redbank Plains Rd have seen the road improve over the last year or so, but work will continue to allow for the expected growth in the area, as people move to what is considered a gem by long term residents.

"Stage 2 of Redbank Plains Road is underway and the investment will continue," Cr Silver said.

"Redbank Plains has changed, but it was always a special place for people who lived there. I know people who have lived there for 30 odd years, and they knew all along it was a suburb that was a gem.

"The future is very bright for Redbank Plains."