Revealed: The crimes our youth are committing in the suburbs

Murder, attempted murder, rape, more than 1000 assaults and 2000 stolen cars - this is just a small snapshot of the crimes being committed by southeast Queensland youths.

The State Government says it is cracking down on youth crime, after announcing a number of "sweeping changes" in March.

But statistics obtained Queensland Police show that while the number of some offences committed by youths decreased during the past two years - there has been a sharp rise in the number of serious offences, including murder.

In 2018-2019 not one youth, aged 10-17, in the Moreton, Logan, Ipswich, Brisbane North or Gold Coast police district was charged with murder.

Last year there was eight.

This includes the two girls, aged 15 and 16, who are alleged to have been involved in the murder of Brisbane teen Cian English.

Cian English from Brisbane who fell from a balcony on the Gold Coast, five people, including two young girls have been charged with his murder. Picture Supplied

Mr English fell to his death from a Surfers Paradise high-rise balcony on May 23 after he was allegedly assaulted and robbed at knifepoint.

The two girls were charged with his murder, torture and robbery.

Redcliffe teen Angus Beaumont, 15, was stabbed on his way home from Macca's with friends on a March 13, near the skatepark.

Police at the time alleged it was an unprovoked attack.

He died in hospital shortly after as a result of his injuries.

Angus Beaumont was stabbed near the Redcliffe skatepark on March 13. Picture Supplied

Two 14-year-old boys, one from Kingston and the other from Logan Central, were charged with one count each of murder and attempted armed robbery.

In 2018-19 youths across southeast Queensland committed 23 grievous assaults - this increased to 58 in 2019/2020.

The number of armed robbery offences increased from 208 in 2018-19 to 285 last year - with the highest number occurring in Brisbane North.

There were 73 youths charged with unlawful entry with violence over the past 12 months, well up on the 35 charged the year before.

The number of arsons and unlawful use of motor vehicles offences also increased.

More than 460 youths were charged with a weapons offence, an increase of 194 when compared to 2018/19.

The number of rapes and attempted rape offences decreased slightly from 65 in 2018-19 to 58 last year.

Drug offences also decreased from 3051 to 2895.

Moreton Police District Superintendent John Hallam said there was a genuine concern in the community about youth crime.

"Community safety is always paramount and police will arrest and if necessary oppose the bail of offenders both adult and juvenile who pose an ongoing risk to the safety of the community," Insp Hallam said.

Superintendent John Hallam.

He said Moreton District Police worked tirelessly with other government agencies, non-government agencies families and at risk youth to divert young from becoming involved in crime.

"One strategy is the recent introduction of the Co Responder Model at Moreton District," Insp Hallam said,

"This is a joint initiative of the Queensland Police Service and Department of Youth Justice and involves a 24 hr a day joint patrol of a Police Officer and a Youth Justice Worker.

"The patrol is tasked to visit youth currently on bail to ensure compliance with their bail conditions as well as engaging with at risk youth to divert them from offending.

"Preventing crime is as important as arresting and opposing bail of offenders and the diversion strategies targeting at risk youth."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk unveiled a five point action plan to tackle youth crime in March.

This included tougher action on bail, police appealing bail application decisions made by the court when appropriate, new strike teams, culture-based rehabilitation for indigenous offenders in Townsville, Cairns and Mount Isa and $2 million in grants for community based organisations with community-based solutions.

The State LNP party will be sure to make youth crime an election issue in the lead up to October - already promising to change the youth bail act to ensure breaching bail conditions was a criminal offence for youths.

