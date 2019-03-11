REVEALED: Candidates challenging Labor's stronghold in Blair

Michelle Duncan will run for the seat of Blair for the Australian Greens.

PAULINE Hanson has revealed a construction industry worker will be her candidate as several challengers launch their campaign for the federal seat of Blair.

Sharon Bell has been endorsed as Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate; standing against Labor's Shayne Neumann.

Ms Bell has lived in the Blair electorate for 19 years and believes, with her "compassion and honest approach to politics", she can relate to the people in Blair electorate.

The candidate cited timely payment for subcontractors and small business, the United Nations, the ice epidemic and family law as key areas for reform.

Ms Bell said family law and child support, immigration and pensioners as well as affordable energy and water infrastructure were also priorities.

"I'm just a middle class working wife, mother and grandmother," she said.

"I'm concerned for the future of my grandchildren."

In 2016 One Nation took 15.58 per cent of the primary vote in Blair.

Mr Neumann won the seat from the LNP's Teresa Harding on a 58 per cent two-party preferred vote.

The LNP is yet to announce its candidate for the region.

The Australian Greens have revealed Michelle Duncan will be the party's Blair challenger.

Ms Duncan lives in Ipswich with her husband.

She said her priority would be sustainable growth across the city.

"We want our beautiful region to grow, but we want it to grow sustainably, with a thriving environment; and a healthy local koala population.

"The Greens fight for the places we love and the places we value."

At the last election the Greens took 6 per cent of the primary vote.

Two independents have already put their names forward.

Simone Karandrews said she would be a "fresh, credible representative and advocate for the communities of Blair".

The professional health care worker said the 4306 postcode issue was an important one, but not her only platform.

"I love living in our region and believe that there is so much to offer and so much to gain by having a strong advocate for our area," she said.

With his Facebook handle; 'Fair Crack of the Whip', Sandy Turner has pledged to be the independent, conservative voice for the Ipswich region.

"I have seen the changes over the decades in our city, some for the better, some for the worse," he said.

"The mines and rail industries have largely closed and with this has come the transition from a service orientated city to one of commuters," Mr Turner said.