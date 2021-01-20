NEW ARRIVALS: How our birth rate stacked up in 2020

Over 2500 babies were born at Ipswich Hospital in 2020.

WHILE last year proved a quiet one for most businesses, doctors and nurses at Ipswich Hospital's birthing suites appeared to have been run off their feet.

New data by West Morton Health has revealed a total 2577 babies - or about seven per day - were born at the hospital for 2020.

Despite Ipswich's growing population, there was a slight decrease comapred to the 2731 bubs born the year prior.

The majority of the adorable newborns were male, with 1332 boys born - a trend which continued on from 2019.

Last year proved a close margin in the battle of the sexes, with only 87 more boys born compared to the 1245 girls.

There was also a reported decrease in the number of multiple births at the hospital.

Twenty-eight sets of twins were delivered in 2020 compared with 42 in 2019.

West Moreton Health executive director of nursing and midwifery Karyn Ehren said Ipswich Hospital provided safe, patient-centred care - even amid COVID-19.

"What better way to celebrate the start of a new year in 2021 than by sharing the stories of the families that deliver their babies with us, and who continue to visit Ipswich Hospital as they grow up," she said.

"It's an honour to be there at the start of bub's journey through life."

The recent pandemic resulted in a massive increase in workloads for midwives and nurses.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we also provided additional information to expectant mums to ensure they feel reassured, safe and supported while delivering their baby at Ipswich Hospital," Ms Ehren said.

Proud parents Sabrina and Sabbir Ahmed from Redbank Plains were the first patients to welcome a baby in 2021.

"We offer community midwifery clinics at Laidley, Redbank, Goodna and South Ripley so that expectant mums can be seen closer to home, and we also share care arrangements with GPs or private midwives."

She said several new roles had been created within the team over the past two years to meet the needs of Ipswich's growing and diverse community.

Multicultural liaison midwives, an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advanced Health Worker for maternal and infant care and dedicated bereavement care for parents experiencing the loss of their baby are among some of the new roles introduced.

"Our post-natal services include follow-up contact from a midwife (either a home visit, telehealth consultation or phone call), child health clinics, breastfeeding support and parent wellbeing services," Ms Ehren said.